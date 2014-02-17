Chattanooga couple says they got counterfeit money from the bank - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together for You

Chattanooga couple says they got counterfeit money from the bank

Posted: Updated:
Joshua Risinger holds a copy of a counterfeit $100 bill Tuesday in his home. He and his wife were given the counterfeit bill at a bank, he says. Authorities said counterfeiting is an ongoing threat. Photo by Angela Lewis/Times Free Press Joshua Risinger holds a copy of a counterfeit $100 bill Tuesday in his home. He and his wife were given the counterfeit bill at a bank, he says. Authorities said counterfeiting is an ongoing threat. Photo by Angela Lewis/Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Ami Risinger handed over the cash that she and her husband, Josh, were counting on to get them through the next few months.

A SunTrust teller took the money, stacked it in a counter and began the transaction. Standard procedure.

But something went wrong.

The counting machine rejected a beat-up $100 bill that Risinger was depositing.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.