Chattanooga couple says they got counterfeit money from the bank

Joshua Risinger holds a copy of a counterfeit $100 bill Tuesday in his home. He and his wife were given the counterfeit bill at a bank, he says. Authorities said counterfeiting is an ongoing threat. Photo by Angela Lewis/Times Free Press

Ami Risinger handed over the cash that she and her husband, Josh, were counting on to get them through the next few months.



A SunTrust teller took the money, stacked it in a counter and began the transaction. Standard procedure.



But something went wrong.



The counting machine rejected a beat-up $100 bill that Risinger was depositing.



Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.