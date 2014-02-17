Should Tennessee make the jump to permanently stay on daylight-saving time?

When Tennesseans spring forward into daylight-saving time next month, they will never fall back into standard time again under legislation that has cleared its first step toward passage in the General Assembly.



"It will be great for the farmers. It will be great for the school kids," said Rep. Curry Todd, R-Collierville, sponsor of HB1909. "I've talked to many businesses and folks across the state about this and I've not got one negative comment about this bill."



As amended in the House State Government Subcommittee, the bill simply declares that Tennessee will drop out of the ritual of moving clocks forward an hour each year on the second Sunday in March, then back again on the first Sunday in November. The bill takes effect on July 1 and, since daylight-saving time will be in place on that date, the effect will be making daylight-saving time permanent, Todd said.



Todd said federal law allows states to make such moves as long as the state covers two time zones, as Tennessee does: the Eastern Time Zone in East Tennessee and the Central Time Zone in Middle and West Tennessee. Arizona, Hawaii and Indiana have successfully adopted a uniform time system with no changes by season, he said, and Tennessee should do the same.

