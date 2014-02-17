Mild this week, rain showers tonight

(WRCB) - Good Monday. Get ready for some spring weather a little ahead of schedule.

We will start today. Although it's a bit chilly this morning, a warm front will lift through bringing temps into the upper 50s this afternoon behind light southerly winds.

Clouds will be increasing this afternoon with some light sprinkles possible.

As the associated cool front slides in, we will have more widespread showers this evening into tonight. About .25" of rain is possible with this system.

We will clear out tonight with lows in the low 30s.

Tuesday through Thursday should be mild and dry with highs in the mid to upper 60s each day.

Friday, another strong front will produce some showers and thunderstorms, then we will clear out for a pleasant weekend.

MONDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 33

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 45

3pm... Mostly Cloudy, 55

6pm... Scattered Showers,48

