Cities can become adventure tourism districts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - State officials say applications are now available for communities seeking to become certified as adventure tourism districts.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and Department of Revenue said Thursday that the certification allows certain tourism-related businesses within adventure tourism districts to qualify for a jobs tax credit.

The certification was created by the Tennessee Adventure Tourism and Rural Development Act of 2011, which defines adventure tourism as horse and motorized trail riding, white water rafting and kayaking, rappelling, road and mountain biking, rock climbing, spelunking, shooting sports, canoeing and other recreational activities.

Officials say outdoor recreation generates $8.2 billion annually in direct consumer spending in Tennessee, while sustaining 83,000 jobs.

Interested local governments must submit their applications to the Department of Economic and Community Development by April 15.

