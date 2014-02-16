Tennessee Sweeps UTC Netters

KNOXVILLE (GoMocs.com) --- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's tennis team dropped a 7-0 dual at No. 27 Tennessee this afternoon. The Mocs were swept in eight matches today, falling to 4-2 on the season. The Lady Vols evened their record at 3-3 with the win.

Tennessee took the doubles point by winning at No. 2 and No. 3. Junior Claire Mulyadi and freshman Rachele Gazzola put up the best fight at No. 3, falling to Brittany Lindl and Ambika Pande 8-6.

Chattanooga lost all six matches in straight sets. Senior Alexa Flynn tried to mount a comeback at No. 3. She lost the first set for Victoria Olivarez 6-2. Flynn battled in the second frame before falling 7-5.

UTC is back in action on Thursday, Feb. 20, against Mercer. The Mocs host the Bears on the UTC Tennis Courts at 2:00 p.m. (E.S.T.) Live scoring is available on the women's tennis schedule page on GoMocs.com.

#27 Tennessee 7, Chattanooga 0

Feb 16, 2014 at Knoxville, Tenn. (Goodfriend Tennis Center)

Doubles competition

1. Joanna Henderson/Laurence Guevremont (TENN) vs. Kayla Jones/Kaylene Chadwell (UTC) - 7-4, unfinished

2. Eve Repic/Victoria Olivarez (TENN) def. Alexa Flynn/Kelsey Coots (UTC) - 8-2

3. Brittany Lindl/Ambika Pande (TENN) def. Rachele Gazzola/Claire Mulyadi (UTC) - 8-6

Singles competition

1. #63 Eve Repic (TENN) def. Kayla Jones (UTC) - 6-4, 6-2

2. Joanna Henderson (TENN) def. Kaylene Chadwell (UTC) - 6-3, 6-1

3. Victoria Olivarez (TENN) def. Alexa Flynn (UTC) - 6-2, 7-5

4. Laurence Guevremont (TENN) def. Kelsey Coots (UTC) - 6-2, 6-0

5. Brittany Lindl (TENN) def. Claire Mulyadi (UTC) - 6-0, 6-0

6. Tiffany Tavares (TENN) def. Alison Storie (UTC) - 6-2, 6-2