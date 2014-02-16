Corker and VW officials to discuss CrossBlue

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
With the Volkswagen union
vote now over, state leaders are focusing on the future of the Chattanooga
plant.
Lawmakers and business
leaders aren't wasting any time, saying they're making a big push to expand
production at the facility, with a new SUV.
And talks with VW
management in Germany could happen as soon as this week.
"We have a conversation set up for later
this week on the telephone," said U.S. Senator Bob Corker.
Tennessee law makers and Volkswagen
employees will hopefully be gearing up for the next big announcement regarding
the mid sized SUV concept vehicle called the CrossBlue that many hope will be
built inside VW's Chattanooga facility
"I haven't heard anything official but
were hearing things," said Mike Jarvis, VW employee.
According to VW employee, Mike Jarvis,
everyone at work is talking about it, wanting to know when the official
announcement will be made.
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam said
after Friday's big vote was announced that VW officials would be in touch.
He's hoping this deal receives the
green light for two reasons, it will create more jobs and help ensure the local
plants future.
"I know the state has reengaged and I
am hopeful based on assurance I have been given that it is going to work out,"
said Corker.
U.S. Senator Bob Corker's conversations
with VW officials in Germany have made him feel it's highly possible CrossBlue
will be built in the Scenic City.
During a press conference held on Saturday, the Tennessee Republican told Channel 3 he's scheduled to have
another serious discussion about the SUV mid week.
VW employees are now on pins and
needles once again, keeping their fingers crossed they will receive some good
news
"We're thankful VW is here in Chattanooga. Its been good to us and for
the community and we are going to continue to grow and produce quality cars at
this plant with the people that we have," said Jarvis.
Today, a VW official told Channel 3 it is not
ready to comment, regarding the CrossBlue being built here in Chattanooga.