Corker and VW officials to discuss CrossBlue

With the Volkswagen union vote now over, state leaders are focusing on the future of the Chattanooga plant.

Lawmakers and business leaders aren't wasting any time, saying they're making a big push to expand production at the facility, with a new SUV.

And talks with VW management in Germany could happen as soon as this week.

"We have a conversation set up for later this week on the telephone," said U.S. Senator Bob Corker.

Tennessee law makers and Volkswagen employees will hopefully be gearing up for the next big announcement regarding the mid sized SUV concept vehicle called the CrossBlue that many hope will be built inside VW's Chattanooga facility

"I haven't heard anything official but were hearing things," said Mike Jarvis, VW employee.

According to VW employee, Mike Jarvis, everyone at work is talking about it, wanting to know when the official announcement will be made.

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam said after Friday's big vote was announced that VW officials would be in touch.

He's hoping this deal receives the green light for two reasons, it will create more jobs and help ensure the local plants future.

"I know the state has reengaged and I am hopeful based on assurance I have been given that it is going to work out," said Corker.

U.S. Senator Bob Corker's conversations with VW officials in Germany have made him feel it's highly possible CrossBlue will be built in the Scenic City.

During a press conference held on Saturday, the Tennessee Republican told Channel 3 he's scheduled to have another serious discussion about the SUV mid week.

VW employees are now on pins and needles once again, keeping their fingers crossed they will receive some good news

"We're thankful VW is here in Chattanooga. Its been good to us and for the community and we are going to continue to grow and produce quality cars at this plant with the people that we have," said Jarvis.

Today, a VW official told Channel 3 it is not ready to comment, regarding the CrossBlue being built here in Chattanooga.