Man arrested after shots fired In Chili's restaurant parking lot

DALTON, GA (WRCB) -
Dalton police arrested a Chatsworth
man late Saturday night after he pulled a gun and fired two shots into the air
in the parking lot of Chili's restaurant near College Drive.
The incident happened after a disagreement
between two parties inside the restaurant spilled into the parking lot and
escalated into a fight.
24 year old Steven Andrew Holland of 312 Bowen Road in
Chatsworth was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault,
reckless conduct, simple assault, and discharging a weapon on the property of
another.
Officers were dispatched to the
Chili's restaurant at 881 Holiday Inn drive at approximately 11:10 pm to a
report of shots being fired in the parking lot.
After officers arrived, Mr. Holland surrendered without incident and was
taken into investigative custody.
Officers also stopped a gray SUV leaving the scene driven by his
wife.
Holland told officers that there was
a group of people inside the Chili's who had been harassing his wife and some
people followed them into the parking lot as they were trying to leave.
Holland told officers that one member of that
group hit him in the head and he was surrounded by four of five people as he tried
to get into his SUV. He told officers he
pulled a 9 mm handgun from a holster in his jeans and fired two shots off into
the air.
Other witnesses later disputed
that story, telling investigating officers that Holland was the one who swung
first before being punched and pulling out his gun.
Officers determined that disagreement
between the group led back to a fight that Holland's wife, Celeste Holcomb, had
with Megan Bowling at a football game in Murray County several years ago.
Bowling and members of her group saw Holcomb
and Holland at the restaurant which led to the exchange of words and then later
to the incident in the parking lot.