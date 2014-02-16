Tennessee Temple University will move by 2015

According to a news release from Tennessee Temple University, the school will be moving to a new location during the next year. The school was established in the Highland Park area in 1946. Many campus buildings are being purchased by Redemption to the Nations, which currently has two Redemption Point Church locations, one in Highland Park and another in Ooltewah.





In 2013, Redemption to the Nations purchased three buildings totaling almost 80,000 square feet on Bailey Avenue in Chattanooga from the Church of the Highlands, formerly Highland Park Baptist Church, for $3.1 million.



That sale included the Chauncey-Goode Auditorium, Phillips Chapel, and the Hancock Building. Church of the Highlands has relocated to the Harrison Bay area.





Here is the statement from Tennessee Temple:





Tennessee Temple University and Redemption to the Nations have announced a tentative

agreement for the sale of several of the TTU campus buildings and properties. The agreement is subject to the approval of the board of trustees of TTU.





The purchase by Redemption to the Nations would allow TTU to remain at the current location until June 2015. TTU anticipates being relocated to a new site by that date.





Last spring, Redemption to the Nations purchased the facilities previously owned by Highland

Park Baptist Church. Pastor Kevin Wallace announced the news to his congregation at the

Ooltewah and Highland Park sites during the Sunday morning worship services.

Concerning the purchase, he noted, "Over the past 67 years, Tennessee Temple University

has been a significant part of the Chattanooga story. It is exciting to see this new chapter unfolding for Dr. Echols and the entire Tennessee Temple University family. As we move forward in this historic transition, Redemption to the Nations is grateful to God for this open door of opportunity.





The acquisition of these facilities will provide the ability to do even more for the inner city communities of Chattanooga. We look forward to seeing the Kingdom of God advanced through this process in the Tennessee Temple University ministry and the Redemption to the Nations ministry as well. To God be the glory!"





Dr. Steve Echols, President of TTU, commented, "The leadership of TTU is delighted that these purchased buildings and properties will be utilized to minister to the community. We believe that the heart for urban ministry that Pastor Wallace and Redemption to the Nations have demonstrated will be a blessing to the Highland Park area. We believe God

has great things in store for both ministries!"