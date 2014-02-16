Lee University gets Tennessee approval for nursing program

Lee University has received approval from the Tennessee Board of Nursing to begin a nursing degree program, according to a news release.

The Christian university based in Cleveland, Tenn., says the decision will allow students to be admitted to the new program this fall.

"This puts us on a path to achieve one of our most important institutional dreams: to prepare nurses who will work in Bradley County and around the world with a combination of superb training and a servant's heart," Lee president Paul Conn said in the release.

