Ohio students raising money for local civil war monument

A few years ago, Derek Hinkle and his brother Doug were driving up Crest Road and couldn't find a parking spot.

They knocked on Betsy Bramlett's door and asked if she wouldn't mind if they used her driveway for a bit so they could walk a few houses up and see the Ohio Reservation Monument to that state's Civil War units who fought in battles here.

"I said, ‘well sure, park. And stop by on your way back,'" Bramlett told the brothers.

