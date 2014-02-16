Union loss deals blow to UAW future - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Union loss deals blow to UAW future

Posted: Updated:
By Dave Flessner, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Volkswagen workers cut off the march south for the United Auto Workers union last week.

UAW President Bob King called the union defeat "a temporary setback" and vowed to continue organizing efforts in the traditionally non-union South. King also said the union's legal staff "is reviewing all of our options," including a possible challenge to the election results based on what he said were "threats and intimidation" by Tennessee Republican leaders.

"One great thing about the UAW and one thing great about workers is that we don't quit," he said after workers rejected representation by the Detroit-based union. "We get back up when we get knocked down and we'll fight another day."

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.