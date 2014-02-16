Union loss deals blow to UAW future

Volkswagen workers cut off the march south for the United Auto Workers union last week.

UAW President Bob King called the union defeat "a temporary setback" and vowed to continue organizing efforts in the traditionally non-union South. King also said the union's legal staff "is reviewing all of our options," including a possible challenge to the election results based on what he said were "threats and intimidation" by Tennessee Republican leaders.

"One great thing about the UAW and one thing great about workers is that we don't quit," he said after workers rejected representation by the Detroit-based union. "We get back up when we get knocked down and we'll fight another day."

