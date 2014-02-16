Prosecutors: Tenn. man found dead at NJ home

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) - Prosecutors say a Tennessee man who was found dead in the backyard of a central New Jersey home was apparently beaten to death.

But it's not clear what spurred the attack on William McCaw, a 22-year-old Gallatin resident who attended college in northern Jersey.

Middlesex County prosecutors say McCaw was found around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the backyard of a New Brunswick home. But authorities say he had no connection to the people who lived there, and it's not clear where the attack occurred.

McCaw was pronounced dead at the scene. A cause of death has not been disclosed, but prosecutors say he suffered blunt force trauma.

McCaw was a student at Kean College. But he previously attended Rutgers University and would return to New Brunswick to visit friends.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.