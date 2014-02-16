Georgia debates leniency over guns brought to airport

By RAY HENRY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - People licensed to carry guns could avoid getting arrested in Georgia if they get caught with a firearm in an airport security line under a proposal before lawmakers.

That provision is part of a larger gun bill put forward by gun-friendly Republicans in Georgia's General Assembly.

State Rep. Alan Powell said law-abiding people should not necessarily go to jail if they make an honest mistake. Last year, a former speaker of Georgia's House of Representatives was arrested at the airport when federal officials realized he had a pistol in his briefcase.

More guns are detected at Atlanta's main airport than at any other airport in the country. The union for airport security screeners opposes the change and says people need to follow the law.

