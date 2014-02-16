Death penalty's future unclear: Public favors its use, but the obstacles are great

Executing prisoners is getting more and more difficult.

State officials who want to enforce the death penalty struggle to find approved lethal injection drugs. Once they find those drugs, prisoners and their lawyers object to how they got them. And, when those state officials survive legal challenge after legal challenge, death penalty opponents object to what those drugs do -- not just that they kill, but specifically how they kill.

The general public still approves of the death penalty. But it's not as popular as it used to be. According to a Gallup poll released last year, 60 percent of Americans support the execution of inmates who have been sentenced to death. That's down from the peak of 80 percent in 1994 and the lowest level of support in more than 40 years.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.

