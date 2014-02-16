Teen Satanist: I've killed at least 22 throughout country

NBC NEWS - A teen satanist in a Pennsylvania prison claims she has killed nearly two dozen people in different parts of the country, according to a report in a local newspaper.

"When I hit 22, I stopped counting," Miranda Barbour said in an jailhouse interview with local newspaper the Daily Item in Sudbury. She added in the interview that ran on Saturday that she just wanted to be honest.

Barbour, 19, has been charged with the murder of a man allegedly lured to a rendezvous through Craigslist.

She said she participated in killings in Alaska, Texas, North Carolina and California, the newspaper reported. Police said Saturday they were working with officials from other states and the FBI about her possible connection to the other murders.

Most of the killings took place in Alaska, she claimed in the interview.

In separate appearances at a state court in Sunbury in December, Miranda Barbour and her husband Elytte Barbour, 22, pleaded not guilty to killing Troy LaFerrara. The 42-year-old's body was found dumped in an alley in Sunbury, Pa.

According to officials, Elytte Barbour hid under a blanket in the back of the couple's car when his wife met up LaFerrara at a shopping mall near Harrisburg, about 50 miles south of Sunbury.

On her signal, Elytte Barbour strangled LaFerrara with a cord while his wife stabbed him about 20 times, police said.

"He said the wrong things and then things got out of control," she said. "I can tell you he was not supposed to be stabbed. My husband was just supposed to strangle him."