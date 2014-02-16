Mistrial declared on murder charge in loud-music trial jurors

By Elisha Fieldstadt
Jurors on Saturday found a white
Florida man guilty of three counts of attempted murder and one other
charge for the fatal shooting of a black teenager over loud music, but a
mistrial was declared on the most-serious charge against the defendant —
first-degree murder.
After
deliberating for more than 30 hours over four days, the jury convicted
Michael Dunn, 47, of three counts of attempted murder in the second
degree and one count of firing a deadly missile into an occupied
vehicle, but deadlocked on the first-degree murder charge, prompting the
judge in the case to declare a mistrial on that charge.
Florida State Attorney Angela Corey indicated she would seek a retrial on that count.
Sentencing
on the other charges was set for March 24. Dunn still faces at least 60
years in prison on the lesser counts. He could face a sentence of life
in prison if he was convicted on the first-degree murder charge on
retrial.
Dunn argued he was acting in self-defense
when he shot at an SUV 10 times while parked next to four teens at a
Jacksonville, Fla., gas station in November 2012 after an argument about
loud rap music emanating from the vehicle. The shots killed Jordan
Davis, 17, of Marietta, Ga.
Dunn showed no emotion as the verdicts were read. Davis' parents left the courtroom in tears.
But Dunn's attorney, Cory Strolla, said later that his client was stunned by the results.
"He basically said, ‘How is this happening?'" he said. "It has not settled in."
"It's
been a long, long road and we're so very happy to have just a little
bit of closure,'' Davis' mother, Lucy McBath, told reporters later.
"It's sad for Mr. Dunn that he will
live the rest of his life in that sense of torment. I will pray for
him. I will ask my family to pray for him. But we are so grateful for
the charges that have been brought against him, we are so grateful for
the truth, we are so grateful that the jurors were able to understand
the common sense of it all.''
On
Dunn's potentially lengthy sentence, Davis' father, Ron Davis, said:
"He's going to learn that he must be remorseful for the killing of my
son, that it was not just another day at the office."
The
case has been compared to that of George Zimmerman, the neighborhood
watch volunteer who was acquitted of murder in the shooting death of
unarmed black teen Trayvon Martin in Florida. Like the Zimmerman trial,
the case has drawn international attention due to racial overtones and
its connection to gun and self-defense laws.
Dunn, a software engineer who has a
concealed weapons permit and no prior convictions, was waiting in his
car while his fiancée was buying snacks inside the gas station
convenience store when he got into a verbal fight with Davis and his
friends over the volume of their music.
While
testifying in his own defense on Tuesday, Dunn said that he started
shooting because he felt threatened when he thought he saw the barrel of
a gun emerge from the back window as Davis allegedly started getting
out of the Dodge Durango.
Police said they didn't find a weapon in the SUV the teens were in, and prosecutors said Davis
— who had no police record — never exhibited a physical threat.
Prosecutors also said forensic evidence proved that Davis never left the
SUV.
Still, defense lawyer Cory
Strolla argued Wednesday that Dunn "had every reason to stand his
ground," using language pointing to a controversial self-defense law
allowing people to use deadly force in lieu of retreating if they feel
endangered by another person.
But Assistant State Attorney Erin Wolfson said, "This defendant does not get to claim self-defense."
"This defendant may have forever silenced Jordan Davis, but he cannot silence the truth," Wolfson added.
Davis' 19th birthday would have been Sunday.