Disc golf tournament a delight for all ages - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Disc golf tournament a delight for all ages

Posted: Updated:
By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Just do it once — you’ll be hooked.

That’s what David Lane, a German teacher at the Baylor School, had to say about the sport of disc golf.

“And don’t be afraid to talk to people when you’re out playing, because everybody’s really friendly and welcoming,” said Lane, who’s been playing for three years. “Nobody’s going to be rejected from this sport. It doesn’t have its own definition or clique yet.”

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.