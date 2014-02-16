Legacy of civil rights leaders source of fights

By JESSE J. HOLLAND

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - America's greatest civil rights leaders may belong to the ages. But legal fights among family, friends and outsiders over control of their earthly possessions seem never-ending.

With each court battle, historians worry about the negative impact such infighting might have on the legacy of the civil rights movement.

Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter accuses her brothers of plotting to sell their father's personal Bible and his Nobel Peace Prize. She says those items are "sacred" and worth more than money.

Malcolm X's daughters are suing to block a book deal, signed by one sister, to publish their father's diary.

Rosa Parks' mementos, including her Presidential Medal of Freedom and Congressional Gold Medal of Honor, have sat in a New York warehouse for years because of a battle over her estate.

