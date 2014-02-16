Night closure set for Manufacturers Road

People with second-shift jobs on Manufacturers Road on the North Shore need to be planning alternate routes.

A section of the road on either side of U.S. Highway 27 will be closed three nights this week for installation of drains related to the massive rebuild of the highway.

The closures are set for 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday through Friday and run from the southbound exit ramp to just west of the Northwest Georgia Bank in the 2 North Shore complex. The nighttime closures should minimize traffic disruption, but some manufacturers and businesses with night operations must adjust.

