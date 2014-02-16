Severe Weather Awareness Week for Tennessee - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Severe Weather Awareness Week for Tennessee

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Austin, Meteorologist / Reporter
(WRCB-TV) -- Severe Weather Awareness Week for the state of Tennessee begins today and runs through Friday, February 21. The primary season for severe storms and tornadoes in the South is March through May, so now is a good time to learn and/or review preparedness and safety tips. Each day covers a different topic.

For more details visit http://www.srh.noaa.gov/ohx/?n=swaw2014

And you can download the WRCB weather app for the latest on current conditions and your forecast.

