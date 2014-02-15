TSSAA Wrestling Results

From TSSAA.org



AAA 106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Dillan Friesner of Independence

2nd Place - Ryan McElhaney of Bradley Central

3rd Place - Tanner Justice of Knoxville Halls

4th Place - Briar Potter of East Hamilton

5th Place - Chris Poore of Seymour

6th Place - Drake Haney of Walker Valley

1st Place Match

Dillan Friesner (Independence) 41-9, So. over Ryan McElhaney (Bradley Central) 37-6, Fr. (SV-1 5-0).

3rd Place Match

Tanner Justice (Knoxville Halls) 38-8, Sr. over Briar Potter (East Hamilton) 5-3, So. (Fall 2:04).

5th Place Match

Chris Poore (Seymour) 32-6, Sr. over Drake Haney (Walker Valley) 4-3, Sr. (For.).



AAA 113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Toribio Navarro of Bradley Central

2nd Place - Nick Crawford of Heritage

3rd Place - Evan Huling of Knoxville Halls

4th Place - Jack Shrader of Franklin

5th Place - Tristian Blansit of Cleveland

6th Place - Salih Musa of John Overton

1st Place Match

Toribio Navarro (Bradley Central) 41-3, Jr. over Nick Crawford (Heritage) 39-4, Jr. (Dec 6-2).

3rd Place Match

Evan Huling (Knoxville Halls) 45-3, Jr. over Jack Shrader (Franklin) 37-13, Fr. (Dec 8-5).

5th Place Match

Tristian Blansit (Cleveland) 35-16, So. over Salih Musa (John Overton) 43-7, Sr. (MD 10-0).



AAA 120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Knox Fuller of Bradley Central

2nd Place - Murphy Elkins of Cookeville

3rd Place - Kyle Lee of Franklin

4th Place - Jacob McClure of Soddy Daisy

5th Place - Christian Cerrito of Wilson Central

6th Place - Devan Cyree of Tullahoma

1st Place Match

Knox Fuller (Bradley Central) 46-2, Fr. over Murphy Elkins (Cookeville) 40-13, So. (Fall 2:47).

3rd Place Match

Kyle Lee (Franklin) 40-6, Sr. over Jacob McClure (Soddy Daisy) 8-3, Jr. (Fall 0:44).

5th Place Match

Christian Cerrito (Wilson Central) 61-5, Sr. over Devan Cyree (Tullahoma) 23-4, Jr. (Inj. 0:00).



AAA 126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Christopher Debien of Cleveland

2nd Place - Lane Dickeson of Wilson Central

3rd Place - Clarence Mathis of Antioch

4th Place - Corbin Hurley of Tennessee

5th Place - Kue Htoo of John Overton

6th Place - Zackrey Wilkins of Mt. Juliet

1st Place Match

Christopher Debien (Cleveland) 42-2, Jr. over Lane Dickeson (Wilson Central) 57-5, Jr. (Fall 1:12).

3rd Place Match

Clarence Mathis (Antioch) 19-5, Sr. over Corbin Hurley (Tennessee) 42-9, So. (Dec 7-2).

5th Place Match

Kue Htoo (John Overton) 41-9, Jr. over Zackrey Wilkins (Mt. Juliet) 46-6, Fr. (Inj. 0:00).



AAA 132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Austin Richard of Wilson Central

2nd Place - Austin Stevison of Cleveland

3rd Place - Chris Rowland of Ravenwood

4th Place - Ayinde Bakari of Blackman

5th Place - Michael Diemer of Heritage

6th Place - Christian Ocon of John Overton

1st Place Match

Austin Richard (Wilson Central) 64-1, Sr. over Austin Stevison (Cleveland) 41-3, Sr. (Dec 7-4).

3rd Place Match

Chris Rowland (Ravenwood) 33-13, So. over Ayinde Bakari (Blackman) 28-7, Sr. (Dec 5-0).

5th Place Match

Michael Diemer (Heritage) 44-4, So. over Christian Ocon (John Overton) 42-7, Sr. (Dec 5-1).



AAA 138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tucker Russo of Soddy Daisy

2nd Place - Ezra Taylor of Cleveland

3rd Place - Delrico Bowen of Northeast

4th Place - Josh Feuerbacher of Blackman

5th Place - David Garabrandt of Bearden

6th Place - Elan McCasland of Beech

1st Place Match

Tucker Russo (Soddy Daisy) 7-1, So. over Ezra Taylor (Cleveland) 38-7, So. (TB-1 4-2).

3rd Place Match

Delrico Bowen (Northeast) 49-3, Jr. over Josh Feuerbacher (Blackman) 28-8, Jr. (Dec 7-5).

5th Place Match

David Garabrandt (Bearden) 49-11, Jr. over Elan McCasland (Beech) 11-6, Jr. (Dec 10-4).



AAA 145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Luke Hamilton of Brentwood

2nd Place - Gage Richmond of Soddy Daisy

3rd Place - Connor Gordon of Rossview

4th Place - Brandon Patton of Centennial

5th Place - Beau Badon of Dickson Co.

6th Place - William Haas of Cleveland

1st Place Match

Luke Hamilton (Brentwood) 44-1, Jr. over Gage Richmond (Soddy Daisy) 7-1, Sr. (Fall 3:57).

3rd Place Match

Connor Gordon (Rossview) 61-3, Sr. over Brandon Patton (Centennial) 35-11, Sr. (Dec 5-1).

5th Place Match

Beau Badon (Dickson Co.) 9-3, Sr. over William Haas (Cleveland) 25-22, Sr. (Dec 7-0).



AAA 152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Taylor Warren of Ravenwood

2nd Place - Charles Frye of Dobyns Bennett

3rd Place - Mike Binns of Wilson Central

4th Place - Aaron Oliver of Cleveland

5th Place - John Williamson of Soddy Daisy

6th Place - Danyon Edens of Mt. Juliet

1st Place Match

Taylor Warren (Ravenwood) 34-4, Sr. over Charles Frye (Dobyns Bennett) 33-7, Sr. (Dec 8-2).

3rd Place Match

Mike Binns (Wilson Central) 62-7, Jr. over Aaron Oliver (Cleveland) 33-10, Jr. (SV-1 5-3).

5th Place Match

John Williamson (Soddy Daisy) 6-3, Jr. over Danyon Edens (Mt. Juliet) 38-12, So. (Dec 8-4).



AAA 160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Patrick Dooley of Franklin

2nd Place - Robin Klingensmith of Ravenwood

3rd Place - Austin Hammons of Cookeville

4th Place - Tyler Sells of Blackman

5th Place - Joseph Begley of Dobyns Bennett

6th Place - Dominico Bowen of Northeast

1st Place Match

Patrick Dooley (Franklin) 48-1, Sr. over Robin Klingensmith (Ravenwood) 42-7, Sr. (Dec 9-6).

3rd Place Match

Austin Hammons (Cookeville) 30-13, So. over Tyler Sells (Blackman) 7-3, Sr. (Dec 1-0).

5th Place Match

Joseph Begley (Dobyns Bennett) 38-6, Jr. over Dominico Bowen (Northeast) 47-7, Sr. (Dec 8-1).



AAA 170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Sean Kennedy of Riverdale

2nd Place - Josh Hamilton of Cleveland

3rd Place - Alan D`Alessandro of Clarksville

4th Place - Kaleb Rippy of Beech

5th Place - Macon Webster of Dickson Co.

6th Place - Dmitry Searle of Brentwood

1st Place Match

Sean Kennedy (Riverdale) 41-0, Jr. over Josh Hamilton (Cleveland) 35-2, Sr. (Dec 4-3).

3rd Place Match

Alan D`Alessandro (Clarksville) 8-1, Sr. over Kaleb Rippy (Beech) 56-6, So. (Dec 2-1).

5th Place Match

Macon Webster (Dickson Co.) 9-2, Sr. over Dmitry Searle (Brentwood) 29-14, Sr. (DQ).



AAA 182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Chad Solomon of Maryville

2nd Place - Billy Raulston of Walker Valley

3rd Place - Hamza Yunis of Kenwood

4th Place - Cade Smith of Ravenwood

5th Place - Gheorghe Meyer of Franklin

6th Place - Brett Brown of Bradley Central

1st Place Match

Chad Solomon (Maryville) 52-0, Jr. over Billy Raulston (Walker Valley) 6-1, Sr. (Dec 5-2).

3rd Place Match

Hamza Yunis (Kenwood) 38-1, Sr. over Cade Smith (Ravenwood) 31-8, Sr. (Fall 0:40).

5th Place Match

Gheorghe Meyer (Franklin) 21-6, Sr. over Brett Brown (Bradley Central) 37-13, So. (Dec 4-0).



AAA 195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ethan West of Cleveland

2nd Place - Kiel Russell of Clarksville

3rd Place - Schuyler Larue of Heritage

4th Place - Hunter Bagley of Science Hill

5th Place - Trent Cumby of Cookeville

6th Place - Clay Strawn of Maryville

1st Place Match

Ethan West (Cleveland) 42-2, Sr. over Kiel Russell (Clarksville) 8-1, Jr. (Dec 9-7).

3rd Place Match

Schuyler Larue (Heritage) 43-4, Sr. over Hunter Bagley (Science Hill) 47-14, So. (Dec 6-1).

5th Place Match

Trent Cumby (Cookeville) 43-9, Jr. over Clay Strawn (Maryville) 6-3, Jr. (Inj. 0:00).



AAA 220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - John Kramer of Wilson Central

2nd Place - Rex Shotts of Ravenwood

3rd Place - Josh Filbey of Franklin

4th Place - Jebediah Davis of Heritage

5th Place - Koran Kennedy of Cleveland

6th Place - Bryce Bush of Antioch

1st Place Match

John Kramer (Wilson Central) 62-2, Jr. over Rex Shotts (Ravenwood) 49-3, Sr. (Dec 5-4).

3rd Place Match

Josh Filbey (Franklin) 40-5, Jr. over Jebediah Davis (Heritage) 45-2, Sr. (Fall 2:35).

5th Place Match

Koran Kennedy (Cleveland) 26-6, Jr. over Bryce Bush (Antioch) 17-7, So. (Fall 3:47).



AAA 285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Bruno Reagan of Clarksville

2nd Place - Austin Wells of Blackman

3rd Place - Nick Boykin of Riverdale

4th Place - John Gaither of Cleveland

5th Place - Jeff Benson of Oakland

6th Place - Zack Miller of Walker Valley

1st Place Match

Bruno Reagan (Clarksville) 8-0, Sr. over Austin Wells (Blackman) 43-6, Sr. (Fall 2:19).

3rd Place Match

Nick Boykin (Riverdale) 37-4, Fr. over John Gaither (Cleveland) 26-12, Jr. (Fall 2:26).

5th Place Match

Jeff Benson (Oakland) 33-5, Sr. over Zack Miller (Walker Valley) 5-3, Jr. (Dec 3-1).



Girls-105 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Abby Hawk of Rossview - Girls

2nd Place - Elisa Bird of Happy Valley - Girls

3rd Place - Victoria Knier of West Creek - Girls

4th Place - Olivia Vanderveen of Northeast - Girls

1st Place Match

Abby Hawk (Rossview - Girls) 3-0, . over Elisa Bird (Happy Valley - Girls) 2-1, . (Fall 4:48).

3rd Place Match

Victoria Knier (West Creek - Girls) 3-1, . over Olivia Vanderveen (Northeast - Girls) 2-2, . (Fall 1:52).



Girls-112 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jordan Morrell of Happy Valley - Girls

2nd Place - Natalia Lysczarczyk of Pigeon Forge - Girls

3rd Place - Allison Davis of Sullivan East - Girls

4th Place - Marissa Vincent of Hardin Valley - Girls

1st Place Match

Jordan Morrell (Happy Valley - Girls) 3-0, . over Natalia Lysczarczyk (Pigeon Forge - Girls) 2-1, . (Fall 5:00).

3rd Place Match

Allison Davis (Sullivan East - Girls) 3-1, . over Marissa Vincent (Hardin Valley - Girls) 2-2, . (Fall 4:41).



Girls-120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Katie Brock of Sequatchie Co. - Girls

2nd Place - Lily Horna of Science Hill - Girls

3rd Place - Lyssa Maki of Northeast - Girls

4th Place - Allison GeFellers of Chuckey-Doak - Girls

1st Place Match

Katie Brock (Sequatchie Co. - Girls) 3-0, . over Lily Horna (Science Hill - Girls) 2-1, . (Dec 6-5).

3rd Place Match

Lyssa Maki (Northeast - Girls) 3-1, . over Allison GeFellers (Chuckey-Doak - Girls) 2-2, . (Fall 0:00).



Girls-125 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Courtney Morrell of Happy Valley - Girls

2nd Place - Elise Dille of Cumberland Co. - Girls

3rd Place - Brittany Sorensen of Hendersonville - Girls

4th Place - Sarah Hall of David Crockett - Girls

1st Place Match

Courtney Morrell (Happy Valley - Girls) 2-0, . over Elise Dille (Cumberland Co. - Girls) 2-1, . (Dec 7-4).

3rd Place Match

Brittany Sorensen (Hendersonville - Girls) 3-1, . over Sarah Hall (David Crockett - Girls) 2-2, . (Dec 4-1).



Girls-130 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Lexi Knowles of Science Hill - Girls

2nd Place - Amanda Hennessee of Happy Valley - Girls

3rd Place - Abby Hagewood of Northeast - Girls

4th Place - Sarah Mills of Sequatchie Co. - Girls

1st Place Match

Lexi Knowles (Science Hill - Girls) 3-0, . over Amanda Hennessee (Happy Valley - Girls) 2-1, . (Fall 2:26).

3rd Place Match

Abby Hagewood (Northeast - Girls) 3-1, . over Sarah Mills (Sequatchie Co. - Girls) 2-2, . (Dec 10-7).



Girls-138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tia Childs of West Creek - Girls

2nd Place - Tailor Stole of Ravenwood - Girls

3rd Place - Jailah Grimes of Summit - Girls

4th Place - Ruth Dammann of Science Hill - Girls

1st Place Match

Tia Childs (West Creek - Girls) 3-0, . over Tailor Stole (Ravenwood - Girls) 2-1, . (Dec 2-1).

3rd Place Match

Jailah Grimes (Summit - Girls) 3-1, . over Ruth Dammann (Science Hill - Girls) 2-2, . (MD 11-3).



Girls-148 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Elizabel Alonzo-Garcia of Cookeville - Girls

2nd Place - Gillian Garman-Davis of Science Hill - Girls

3rd Place - Taylor Morelock of Volunteer - Girls

4th Place - Christina Mooningham of Antioch - Girls

1st Place Match

Elizabel Alonzo-Garcia (Cookeville - Girls) 3-0, . over Gillian Garman-Davis (Science Hill - Girls) 2-1, . (Fall 4:28).

3rd Place Match

Taylor Morelock (Volunteer - Girls) 3-1, . over Christina Mooningham (Antioch - Girls) 2-2, . (Dec 6-4).



Girls- 155 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Elizabeth Patterson of West Creek - Girls

2nd Place - Kinley Hasamear of Independence - Girls

3rd Place - Elaine Colby of West Greene - Girls

4th Place - Hanna Lane of South Greene - Girls

1st Place Match

Elizabeth Patterson (West Creek - Girls) 3-0, . over Kinley Hasamear (Independence - Girls) 1-1, . (Fall 1:04).

3rd Place Match

Elaine Colby (West Greene - Girls) 1-1, . over Hanna Lane (South Greene - Girls) 1-2, . (Fall 3:00).



Girls-165 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ashlin Whitted of West Creek - Girls

2nd Place - Morgan Kite of Science Hill - Girls

3rd Place - Kaliegh Johnson of Cumberland Co. - Girls

4th Place - Zaferah Fortune of St. Andrews - Girls

1st Place Match

Ashlin Whitted (West Creek - Girls) 2-0, . over Morgan Kite (Science Hill - Girls) 1-1, . (Fall 4:48).

3rd Place Match

Kaliegh Johnson (Cumberland Co. - Girls) 3-1, . over Zaferah Fortune (St. Andrews - Girls) 2-2, . (Dec 7-0).



Girls-185 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Abby Mainzer of St. Andrews - Girls

2nd Place - Perla Araguz of Northeast - Girls

3rd Place - Laura Napier of Stone Memorial - Girls

4th Place - Kaela Eades of Tennessee - Girls

1st Place Match

Abby Mainzer (St. Andrews - Girls) 3-0, . over Perla Araguz (Northeast - Girls) 1-1, . (Fall 2:54).

3rd Place Match

Laura Napier (Stone Memorial - Girls) 1-1, . over Kaela Eades (Tennessee - Girls) 1-2, . (Fall 0:53).



A-AA 106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gavin Hutchens of Pigeon Forge

2nd Place - Trent Comeaux of Red Bank

3rd Place - Robert Owens of East Ridge

4th Place - Ned Warwick of Notre Dame

5th Place - Spencer Groves of Hixson

6th Place - Seth Malone of Elizabethton

1st Place Match

Gavin Hutchens (Pigeon Forge) 47-11, Fr. over Trent Comeaux (Red Bank) 31-8, So. (Fall 1:07).

3rd Place Match

Robert Owens (East Ridge) 19-1, Jr. over Ned Warwick (Notre Dame) 29-15, Fr. (Fall 3:49).

5th Place Match

Spencer Groves (Hixson) 27-14, Fr. over Seth Malone (Elizabethton) 25-19, Jr. (Dec 4-2).



A-AA 113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Luke Mullin of Notre Dame

2nd Place - Warren Weaver of Signal Mountain

3rd Place - Cedrick Harris of Hixson

4th Place - Ellis Dodson of Eagleville

5th Place - Austin Gilley of West Greene

6th Place - Jacob Ruiter of Pigeon Forge

1st Place Match

Luke Mullin (Notre Dame) 42-3, So. over Warren Weaver (Signal Mountain) 25-7, Sr. (Fall 3:06).

3rd Place Match

Cedrick Harris (Hixson) 29-16, Fr. over Ellis Dodson (Eagleville) 35-6, Sr. (Dec 7-6).

5th Place Match

Austin Gilley (West Greene) 19-10, Jr. over Jacob Ruiter (Pigeon Forge) 41-21, So. (MD 17-8).



A-AA 120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Nathaniel Murphy of Alcoa

2nd Place - Trent Walliser of Lookout Valley

3rd Place - Matthew Kieta of Pigeon Forge

4th Place - Hayden Hammonds of Eagleville

5th Place - Eric Foster of Stratford

6th Place - Cage Hargrove of Forrest

1st Place Match

Nathaniel Murphy (Alcoa) 53-7, Jr. over Trent Walliser (Lookout Valley) 20-2, So. (Fall 1:19).

3rd Place Match

Matthew Kieta (Pigeon Forge) 56-8, So. over Hayden Hammonds (Eagleville) 32-11, Jr. (Dec 4-0).

5th Place Match

Eric Foster (Stratford) 28-9, So. over Cage Hargrove (Forrest) 38-8, Sr. (SV-1 4-2).



A-AA 126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jon Boatman of Greeneville

2nd Place - Seth Douglas of Sycamore

3rd Place - Ryan Verhulst of Alcoa

4th Place - Isaac Yates of Hixson

5th Place - Jason Fennell of Harpeth

6th Place - Austin Saporito of Grace Christian Academy

1st Place Match

Jon Boatman (Greeneville) 46-0, Sr. over Seth Douglas (Sycamore) 39-4, Sr. (Dec 6-1).

3rd Place Match

Ryan Verhulst (Alcoa) 56-6, So. over Isaac Yates (Hixson) 37-14, So. (Dec 1-0).

5th Place Match

Jason Fennell (Harpeth) 33-7, Sr. over Austin Saporito (Grace Christian Academy) 43-9, Sr. (Dec 7-0).



A-AA 132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Packy Mullin of Notre Dame

2nd Place - Josh Vance of Greeneville

3rd Place - Grayson Layne of Hixson

4th Place - Bryson Lemons of Chattanooga Central

5th Place - Carlos Aguilla of Stratford

6th Place - Spencer Griffy of East Ridge

1st Place Match

Packy Mullin (Notre Dame) 27-0, Jr. over Josh Vance (Greeneville) 35-4, So. (Dec 8-1).

3rd Place Match

Grayson Layne (Hixson) 40-13, Sr. over Bryson Lemons (Chattanooga Central) 21-6, Jr. (MD 9-0).

5th Place Match

Carlos Aguilla (Stratford) 42-9, Sr. over Spencer Griffy (East Ridge) 36-13, Jr. (Fall 3:50).



A-AA 138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gabe McDuffie of Red Bank

2nd Place - Austyn Renshaw of Alcoa

3rd Place - Tyler Christian of Harpeth

4th Place - Jovarrus Stegall of Hixson

5th Place - Gary Reagan of Pigeon Forge

6th Place - Caleb Arp of Greenback

1st Place Match

Gabe McDuffie (Red Bank) 32-10, So. over Austyn Renshaw (Alcoa) 45-9, So. (Fall 5:06).

3rd Place Match

Tyler Christian (Harpeth) 41-6, Jr. over Jovarrus Stegall (Hixson) 34-10, Sr. (Dec 4-3).

5th Place Match

Gary Reagan (Pigeon Forge) 32-26, So. over Caleb Arp (Greenback) 33-12, Sr. (For.).



A-AA 145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Noah Bankston of Notre Dame

2nd Place - Avery Martin of MLK

3rd Place - Alonso Heyward of Chattanooga Central

4th Place - Isaac Frye of Pigeon Forge

5th Place - George Hooker of Alcoa

6th Place - Andrew Birchett of Page

1st Place Match

Noah Bankston (Notre Dame) 29-8, So. over Avery Martin (MLK) 34-7, Sr. (Dec 4-3).

3rd Place Match

Alonso Heyward (Chattanooga Central) 25-9, Fr. over Isaac Frye (Pigeon Forge) 46-17, Sr. (Dec 5-2).

5th Place Match

George Hooker (Alcoa) 43-17, Fr. over Andrew Birchett (Page) 27-11, So. (Dec 3-2).



A-AA 152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Karim Shereef of Alcoa

2nd Place - Xavier Norwood of Chattanooga Central

3rd Place - Landon Goforth of Hixson

4th Place - Todd Hargis of Grace Christian Academy

5th Place - Philip Nichols of CAK

6th Place - Andrew Solomon of Eagleville

1st Place Match

Karim Shereef (Alcoa) 56-5, So. over Xavier Norwood (Chattanooga Central) 27-9, Jr. (Fall 3:15).

3rd Place Match

Landon Goforth (Hixson) 34-7, So. over Todd Hargis (Grace Christian Academy) 46-3, Sr. (Dec 6-0).

5th Place Match

Philip Nichols (CAK) 14-6, So. over Andrew Solomon (Eagleville) 28-8, Sr. (Dec 5-1).



A-AA 160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Michael Long of CAK

2nd Place - Caleb Berg of Sullivan East

3rd Place - Emmanuel Holt of East Nashville

4th Place - Xavier Bohanan of Pigeon Forge

5th Place - Michael Johnson of Grace Christian Academy

6th Place - Joe Kamp of Fairview

1st Place Match

Michael Long (CAK) 43-1, Jr. over Caleb Berg (Sullivan East) 30-6, Sr. (Dec 9-2).

3rd Place Match

Emmanuel Holt (East Nashville) 40-6, Sr. over Xavier Bohanan (Pigeon Forge) 42-21, So. (Fall 1:59).

5th Place Match

Michael Johnson (Grace Christian Academy) 40-11, Sr. over Joe Kamp (Fairview) 27-13, Jr. (Dec 5-1).



A-AA 170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - DeAngelo Johnson of East Ridge

2nd Place - Devin Crawl of Red Bank

3rd Place - James Hughes of Stratford

4th Place - Chris Nicholson of Hixson

5th Place - Dwayne Herelle of Pearl Cohn

6th Place - Denzell Robinson of Brainerd

1st Place Match

DeAngelo Johnson (East Ridge) 32-3, Jr. over Devin Crawl (Red Bank) 36-6, So. (Dec 12-8).

3rd Place Match

James Hughes (Stratford) 34-4, So. over Chris Nicholson (Hixson) 38-12, Jr. (Dec 6-3).

5th Place Match

Dwayne Herelle (Pearl Cohn) 11-3, Sr. over Denzell Robinson (Brainerd) 26-9, Sr. (Dec 6-4).



A-AA 182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cale Shelton of Signal Mountain

2nd Place - Dylan Bargerstock of Hixson

3rd Place - Nelson Elliott of Sullivan East

4th Place - Nathan Breeden of Pigeon Forge

5th Place - Austin Browne of White House

6th Place - Matt McCulley of Silverdale

1st Place Match

Cale Shelton (Signal Mountain) 34-4, Jr. over Dylan Bargerstock (Hixson) 34-10, So. (Fall 2:42).

3rd Place Match

Nelson Elliott (Sullivan East) 30-5, Sr. over Nathan Breeden (Pigeon Forge) 37-12, Jr. (Dec 3-1).

5th Place Match

Austin Browne (White House) 28-8, Sr. over Matt McCulley (Silverdale) 7-23, Sr. (Fall 2:23).



A-AA 195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tyler McClendon of Forrest

2nd Place - Trumond Martin of Chattanooga Central

3rd Place - McKenzie Martin of Hixson

4th Place - Javon Cross of East Nashville

5th Place - Josh Ortiz-Derrick of Fairview

6th Place - Nicholas Kali of Alcoa

1st Place Match

Tyler McClendon (Forrest) 38-1, Sr. over Trumond Martin (Chattanooga Central) 26-6, Sr. (Fall 3:39).

3rd Place Match

McKenzie Martin (Hixson) 30-14, Jr. over Javon Cross (East Nashville) 31-5, Sr. (Dec 9-4).

5th Place Match

Josh Ortiz-Derrick (Fairview) 33-9, Fr. over Nicholas Kali (Alcoa) 32-17, Sr. (Dec 3-2).



A-AA 220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Samson Evans of Alcoa

2nd Place - Micah Pressley of Signal Mountain

3rd Place - Corey Cantrell of White House

4th Place - Nicholas Hilley of Pigeon Forge

5th Place - Bryson Knight of Greeneville

6th Place - Richie Lowery of South Greene

1st Place Match

Samson Evans (Alcoa) 40-4, Fr. over Micah Pressley (Signal Mountain) 25-3, Sr. (Fall 3:57).

3rd Place Match

Corey Cantrell (White House) 40-7, Sr. over Nicholas Hilley (Pigeon Forge) 23-5, Jr. (Dec 6-4).

5th Place Match

Bryson Knight (Greeneville) 42-7, So. over Richie Lowery (South Greene) 18-7, So. (Fall 4:27).



A-AA 285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - CJ Baker of East Ridge

2nd Place - Joseph Cartwright of East Nashville

3rd Place - Brody Gregory of Hixson

4th Place - Sedric Jordan of Brainerd

5th Place - Luis Soto of Knoxville Catholic

6th Place - Seth Fiegler of Alcoa

1st Place Match

CJ Baker (East Ridge) 27-3, Sr. over Joseph Cartwright (East Nashville) 30-3, Jr. (Fall 3:06).

3rd Place Match

Brody Gregory (Hixson) 41-12, Fr. over Sedric Jordan (Brainerd) 29-7, Sr. (TB-1 4-3).

5th Place Match

Luis Soto (Knoxville Catholic) 33-11, Jr. over Seth Fiegler (Alcoa) 41-26, So. (Fall 3:47).



DII 106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Eli King of Father Ryan

2nd Place - Gabriel Elkin of Montgomery Bell Academy

3rd Place - Jack Reynolds of Baylor

4th Place - Stanton Davis of McCallie

5th Place - Trace Jenkins of St. Benedict

6th Place - Hunter Anderson of Brentwood Academy

1st Place Match

Eli King (Father Ryan) 26-1, Fr. over Gabriel Elkin (Montgomery Bell Academy) 39-7, Fr. (Dec 7-0).

3rd Place Match

Jack Reynolds (Baylor) 38-7, So. over Stanton Davis (McCallie) 17-22, Fr. (Dec 7-5).

5th Place Match

Trace Jenkins (St. Benedict) 35-13, Fr. over Hunter Anderson (Brentwood Academy) 3-5, Fr. (Dec 9-2).



DII 113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Michael Murphy of Baylor

2nd Place - Justin Becci of Brentwood Academy

3rd Place - Trey Chalifoux of Father Ryan

4th Place - Tanner Tidswell of Christian Brothers

5th Place - Michael Elkin of Montgomery Bell Academy

6th Place - Sam D`Andrea of St. Benedict

1st Place Match

Michael Murphy (Baylor) 21-1, So. over Justin Becci (Brentwood Academy) 4-3, Jr. (Dec 5-2).

3rd Place Match

Trey Chalifoux (Father Ryan) 33-4, So. over Tanner Tidswell (Christian Brothers) 40-12, So. (Dec 1-0).

5th Place Match

Michael Elkin (Montgomery Bell Academy) 36-13, Fr. over Sam D`Andrea (St. Benedict) 30-18, Jr. (Fall 1:50).



DII 120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Elijah Oliver of Christian Brothers

2nd Place - Ethan Dendy of McCallie

3rd Place - Jared Frazier of Father Ryan

4th Place - John Michael Glover of Montgomery Bell Academy

5th Place - Christian DiLucchio of Brentwood Academy

6th Place - Morgan Green of St. Benedict

1st Place Match

Elijah Oliver (Christian Brothers) 32-0, Jr. over Ethan Dendy (McCallie) 43-7, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:40 (22-7)).

3rd Place Match

Jared Frazier (Father Ryan) 25-12, Jr. over John Michael Glover (Montgomery Bell Academy) 24-24, Fr. (Dec 8-1).

5th Place Match

Christian DiLucchio (Brentwood Academy) 4-4, Jr. over Morgan Green (St. Benedict) 31-15, Jr. (Dec 10-3).



DII 126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - James Westbrooks of McCallie

2nd Place - Kirby Simpson of Father Ryan

3rd Place - Ronson Marsh of St. Benedict

4th Place - Sam Bellet of Montgomery Bell Academy

5th Place - Trevor Brown of Christian Brothers

6th Place - Jonah Neuman of Battle Ground Academy

1st Place Match

James Westbrooks (McCallie) 44-6, Jr. over Kirby Simpson (Father Ryan) 32-8, So. (Dec 8-3).

3rd Place Match

Ronson Marsh (St. Benedict) 43-7, Jr. over Sam Bellet (Montgomery Bell Academy) 17-17, Jr. (Dec 3-1).

5th Place Match

Trevor Brown (Christian Brothers) 17-14, Fr. over Jonah Neuman (Battle Ground Academy) 39-15, Jr. (MD 12-0).



DII 132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Chris Wesnofske of Father Ryan

2nd Place - Brock Herring of McCallie

3rd Place - Blake Solarek of Montgomery Bell Academy

4th Place - Braxton Kinney of Battle Ground Academy

5th Place - Caleb Powell of Baylor

6th Place - Drake Conine of St. Benedict

1st Place Match

Chris Wesnofske (Father Ryan) 23-7, Jr. over Brock Herring (McCallie) 34-13, Fr. (Dec 6-3).

3rd Place Match

Blake Solarek (Montgomery Bell Academy) 27-11, Jr. over Braxton Kinney (Battle Ground Academy) 36-14, Jr. (MD 9-1).

5th Place Match

Caleb Powell (Baylor) 17-18, So. over Drake Conine (St. Benedict) 12-18, So. (Fall 1:39).



DII 138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Adam Connell of McCallie

2nd Place - Michael Eckhart of Father Ryan

3rd Place - Stephen Johnson of Montgomery Bell Academy

4th Place - Drake Mitchell of Franklin Road Academy

5th Place - Connor Stewart of Memphis University School

6th Place - Rob Butler of Brentwood Academy

1st Place Match

Adam Connell (McCallie) 46-3, Sr. over Michael Eckhart (Father Ryan) 29-5, Sr. (Dec 2-0).

3rd Place Match

Stephen Johnson (Montgomery Bell Academy) 31-12, Sr. over Drake Mitchell (Franklin Road Academy) 10-9, So. (Fall 4:58).

5th Place Match

Connor Stewart (Memphis University School) 25-10, Jr. over Rob Butler (Brentwood Academy) 4-5, So. (MD 9-1).



DII 145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Griffin Davis of McCallie

2nd Place - Ryan Simpson of Father Ryan

3rd Place - Mark Floyd of Montgomery Bell Academy

4th Place - Paul Posey of Christian Brothers

5th Place - Will Tansil of Franklin Road Academy

6th Place - Michael Kelly of Fayette Academy

1st Place Match

Griffin Davis (McCallie) 44-8, Sr. over Ryan Simpson (Father Ryan) 32-7, Sr. (Dec 5-1).

3rd Place Match

Mark Floyd (Montgomery Bell Academy) 20-16, So. over Paul Posey (Christian Brothers) 25-22, Sr. (Dec 6-3).

5th Place Match

Will Tansil (Franklin Road Academy) 11-7, So. over Michael Kelly (Fayette Academy) 24-4, Sr. (M. For.).



DII 152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Blake Sutherland of Baylor

2nd Place - Marcello Morrice of Father Ryan

3rd Place - Bailey Wittman of Christian Brothers

4th Place - Samuel Stallings of Ensworth

5th Place - Will Patton of McCallie

6th Place - Nathan Martin of Briarcrest

1st Place Match

Blake Sutherland (Baylor) 30-3, Jr. over Marcello Morrice (Father Ryan) 33-10, Jr. (Dec 2-0).

3rd Place Match

Bailey Wittman (Christian Brothers) 34-13, Sr. over Samuel Stallings (Ensworth) 19-8, Sr. (MD 8-0).

5th Place Match

Will Patton (McCallie) 20-20, So. over Nathan Martin (Briarcrest) 33-9, Jr. (Inj. 0:00).



DII 160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Bryson Popp of Baylor

2nd Place - Nick Naughton of Father Ryan

3rd Place - Dallas Broughton of Christian Brothers

4th Place - Justin Badgett of McCallie

5th Place - Max Mullen of Brentwood Academy

6th Place - Michael Ethan of Franklin Road Academy

1st Place Match

Bryson Popp (Baylor) 40-2, Sr. over Nick Naughton (Father Ryan) 25-16, Jr. (Fall 1:45).

3rd Place Match

Dallas Broughton (Christian Brothers) 34-15, Jr. over Justin Badgett (McCallie) 10-20, Sr. (Fall 3:50).

5th Place Match

Max Mullen (Brentwood Academy) 4-5, So. over Michael Ethan (Franklin Road Academy) 5-4, Sr. (Fall 3:41).



DII 170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - John Hagey of Father Ryan

2nd Place - Cayman Seagraves of Baylor

3rd Place - Ridley Wills of Montgomery Bell Academy

4th Place - Aaron Davis of Christian Brothers

5th Place - Nick Pope of Briarcrest

6th Place - Ariel Bong of McCallie

1st Place Match

John Hagey (Father Ryan) 32-5, Sr. over Cayman Seagraves (Baylor) 39-5, Jr. (Dec 2-1).

3rd Place Match

Ridley Wills (Montgomery Bell Academy) 32-13, Sr. over Aaron Davis (Christian Brothers) 24-23, Sr. (Fall 1:50).

5th Place Match

Nick Pope (Briarcrest) 26-9, Jr. over Ariel Bong (McCallie) 6-25, Jr. (Fall 3:46).



DII 182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ryan Parker of Baylor

2nd Place - Nathan Hoodenpyle of McCallie

3rd Place - Nicholas Kilmer of Briarcrest

4th Place - Hunter Duff of Father Ryan

5th Place - Blake Patton of Montgomery Bell Academy

6th Place - Noah Kurtz of St. Benedict

1st Place Match

Ryan Parker (Baylor) 41-3, So. over Nathan Hoodenpyle (McCallie) 39-9, Sr. (Dec 6-3).

3rd Place Match

Nicholas Kilmer (Briarcrest) 45-5, Sr. over Hunter Duff (Father Ryan) 21-16, Sr. (Dec 7-2).

5th Place Match

Blake Patton (Montgomery Bell Academy) 13-7, Jr. over Noah Kurtz (St. Benedict) 39-10, So. (Fall 4:37).



DII 195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Trel Phillips of McCallie

2nd Place - Jacob Cretin of Brentwood Academy

3rd Place - Logan Reid of St. Benedict

4th Place - Houston Hooker of Father Ryan

5th Place - Emory Norred of Baylor

6th Place - Jack Byrd of Franklin Road Academy

1st Place Match

Trel Phillips (McCallie) 18-13, So. over Jacob Cretin (Brentwood Academy) 4-2, Jr. (Dec 5-4).

3rd Place Match

Logan Reid (St. Benedict) 40-7, Sr. over Houston Hooker (Father Ryan) 28-8, Sr. (Dec 7-2).

5th Place Match

Emory Norred (Baylor) 25-20, Sr. over Jack Byrd (Franklin Road Academy) 3-5, Sr. (Dec 5-3).



DII 220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - D`On Coofer of Montgomery Bell Academy

2nd Place - Jon Schmissrauter of Baylor

3rd Place - Ben Stacey of Father Ryan

4th Place - Jeremy Brandon of Christian Brothers

5th Place - Nestro Rivas of St. Benedict

6th Place - Jonah Reels of Brentwood Academy

1st Place Match

D`On Coofer (Montgomery Bell Academy) 29-13, So. over Jon Schmissrauter (Baylor) 26-12, Jr. (Dec 2-1).

3rd Place Match

Ben Stacey (Father Ryan) 30-10, So. over Jeremy Brandon (Christian Brothers) 35-12, Sr. (Dec 9-3).

5th Place Match

Nestro Rivas (St. Benedict) 35-15, Jr. over Jonah Reels (Brentwood Academy) 2-5, Sr. (Fall 1:00).



DII 285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - D.J. Palmore of Christian Brothers

2nd Place - Madison Malone of Briarcrest

3rd Place - Miles Douglas of Ensworth

4th Place - Conner Eli of Franklin Road Academy

5th Place - Will Thomas of Baylor

6th Place - Tucker York of Brentwood Academy

1st Place Match

D.J. Palmore (Christian Brothers) 19-2, Sr. over Madison Malone (Briarcrest) 44-4, Sr. (UTB 3-2).

3rd Place Match

Miles Douglas (Ensworth) 8-5, Jr. over Conner Eli (Franklin Road Academy) 10-7, Sr. (Dec 11-6).

5th Place Match

Will Thomas (Baylor) 20-11, Sr. over Tucker York (Brentwood Academy) 2-4, Sr. (DQ).

