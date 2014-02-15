TSSAA Wrestling Results

From TSSAA.org
Tournament Results
AAA 106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Dillan Friesner of Independence
2nd Place - Ryan McElhaney of Bradley Central
3rd Place - Tanner Justice of Knoxville Halls
4th Place - Briar Potter of East Hamilton
5th Place - Chris Poore of Seymour
6th Place - Drake Haney of Walker Valley
1st Place Match
Dillan Friesner (Independence) 41-9, So. over Ryan McElhaney (Bradley Central) 37-6, Fr. (SV-1 5-0).
3rd Place Match
Tanner Justice (Knoxville Halls) 38-8, Sr. over Briar Potter (East Hamilton) 5-3, So. (Fall 2:04).
5th Place Match
Chris Poore (Seymour) 32-6, Sr. over Drake Haney (Walker Valley) 4-3, Sr. (For.).
AAA 113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Toribio Navarro of Bradley Central
2nd Place - Nick Crawford of Heritage
3rd Place - Evan Huling of Knoxville Halls
4th Place - Jack Shrader of Franklin
5th Place - Tristian Blansit of Cleveland
6th Place - Salih Musa of John Overton
1st Place Match
Toribio Navarro (Bradley Central) 41-3, Jr. over Nick Crawford (Heritage) 39-4, Jr. (Dec 6-2).
3rd Place Match
Evan Huling (Knoxville Halls) 45-3, Jr. over Jack Shrader (Franklin) 37-13, Fr. (Dec 8-5).
5th Place Match
Tristian Blansit (Cleveland) 35-16, So. over Salih Musa (John Overton) 43-7, Sr. (MD 10-0).
AAA 120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Knox Fuller of Bradley Central
2nd Place - Murphy Elkins of Cookeville
3rd Place - Kyle Lee of Franklin
4th Place - Jacob McClure of Soddy Daisy
5th Place - Christian Cerrito of Wilson Central
6th Place - Devan Cyree of Tullahoma
1st Place Match
Knox Fuller (Bradley Central) 46-2, Fr. over Murphy Elkins (Cookeville) 40-13, So. (Fall 2:47).
3rd Place Match
Kyle Lee (Franklin) 40-6, Sr. over Jacob McClure (Soddy Daisy) 8-3, Jr. (Fall 0:44).
5th Place Match
Christian Cerrito (Wilson Central) 61-5, Sr. over Devan Cyree (Tullahoma) 23-4, Jr. (Inj. 0:00).
AAA 126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Christopher Debien of Cleveland
2nd Place - Lane Dickeson of Wilson Central
3rd Place - Clarence Mathis of Antioch
4th Place - Corbin Hurley of Tennessee
5th Place - Kue Htoo of John Overton
6th Place - Zackrey Wilkins of Mt. Juliet
1st Place Match
Christopher Debien (Cleveland) 42-2, Jr. over Lane Dickeson (Wilson Central) 57-5, Jr. (Fall 1:12).
3rd Place Match
Clarence Mathis (Antioch) 19-5, Sr. over Corbin Hurley (Tennessee) 42-9, So. (Dec 7-2).
5th Place Match
Kue Htoo (John Overton) 41-9, Jr. over Zackrey Wilkins (Mt. Juliet) 46-6, Fr. (Inj. 0:00).
AAA 132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Austin Richard of Wilson Central
2nd Place - Austin Stevison of Cleveland
3rd Place - Chris Rowland of Ravenwood
4th Place - Ayinde Bakari of Blackman
5th Place - Michael Diemer of Heritage
6th Place - Christian Ocon of John Overton
1st Place Match
Austin Richard (Wilson Central) 64-1, Sr. over Austin Stevison (Cleveland) 41-3, Sr. (Dec 7-4).
3rd Place Match
Chris Rowland (Ravenwood) 33-13, So. over Ayinde Bakari (Blackman) 28-7, Sr. (Dec 5-0).
5th Place Match
Michael Diemer (Heritage) 44-4, So. over Christian Ocon (John Overton) 42-7, Sr. (Dec 5-1).
AAA 138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tucker Russo of Soddy Daisy
2nd Place - Ezra Taylor of Cleveland
3rd Place - Delrico Bowen of Northeast
4th Place - Josh Feuerbacher of Blackman
5th Place - David Garabrandt of Bearden
6th Place - Elan McCasland of Beech
1st Place Match
Tucker Russo (Soddy Daisy) 7-1, So. over Ezra Taylor (Cleveland) 38-7, So. (TB-1 4-2).
3rd Place Match
Delrico Bowen (Northeast) 49-3, Jr. over Josh Feuerbacher (Blackman) 28-8, Jr. (Dec 7-5).
5th Place Match
David Garabrandt (Bearden) 49-11, Jr. over Elan McCasland (Beech) 11-6, Jr. (Dec 10-4).
AAA 145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Luke Hamilton of Brentwood
2nd Place - Gage Richmond of Soddy Daisy
3rd Place - Connor Gordon of Rossview
4th Place - Brandon Patton of Centennial
5th Place - Beau Badon of Dickson Co.
6th Place - William Haas of Cleveland
1st Place Match
Luke Hamilton (Brentwood) 44-1, Jr. over Gage Richmond (Soddy Daisy) 7-1, Sr. (Fall 3:57).
3rd Place Match
Connor Gordon (Rossview) 61-3, Sr. over Brandon Patton (Centennial) 35-11, Sr. (Dec 5-1).
5th Place Match
Beau Badon (Dickson Co.) 9-3, Sr. over William Haas (Cleveland) 25-22, Sr. (Dec 7-0).
AAA 152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Taylor Warren of Ravenwood
2nd Place - Charles Frye of Dobyns Bennett
3rd Place - Mike Binns of Wilson Central
4th Place - Aaron Oliver of Cleveland
5th Place - John Williamson of Soddy Daisy
6th Place - Danyon Edens of Mt. Juliet
1st Place Match
Taylor Warren (Ravenwood) 34-4, Sr. over Charles Frye (Dobyns Bennett) 33-7, Sr. (Dec 8-2).
3rd Place Match
Mike Binns (Wilson Central) 62-7, Jr. over Aaron Oliver (Cleveland) 33-10, Jr. (SV-1 5-3).
5th Place Match
John Williamson (Soddy Daisy) 6-3, Jr. over Danyon Edens (Mt. Juliet) 38-12, So. (Dec 8-4).
AAA 160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Patrick Dooley of Franklin
2nd Place - Robin Klingensmith of Ravenwood
3rd Place - Austin Hammons of Cookeville
4th Place - Tyler Sells of Blackman
5th Place - Joseph Begley of Dobyns Bennett
6th Place - Dominico Bowen of Northeast
1st Place Match
Patrick Dooley (Franklin) 48-1, Sr. over Robin Klingensmith (Ravenwood) 42-7, Sr. (Dec 9-6).
3rd Place Match
Austin Hammons (Cookeville) 30-13, So. over Tyler Sells (Blackman) 7-3, Sr. (Dec 1-0).
5th Place Match
Joseph Begley (Dobyns Bennett) 38-6, Jr. over Dominico Bowen (Northeast) 47-7, Sr. (Dec 8-1).
AAA 170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Sean Kennedy of Riverdale
2nd Place - Josh Hamilton of Cleveland
3rd Place - Alan D`Alessandro of Clarksville
4th Place - Kaleb Rippy of Beech
5th Place - Macon Webster of Dickson Co.
6th Place - Dmitry Searle of Brentwood
1st Place Match
Sean Kennedy (Riverdale) 41-0, Jr. over Josh Hamilton (Cleveland) 35-2, Sr. (Dec 4-3).
3rd Place Match
Alan D`Alessandro (Clarksville) 8-1, Sr. over Kaleb Rippy (Beech) 56-6, So. (Dec 2-1).
5th Place Match
Macon Webster (Dickson Co.) 9-2, Sr. over Dmitry Searle (Brentwood) 29-14, Sr. (DQ).
AAA 182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Chad Solomon of Maryville
2nd Place - Billy Raulston of Walker Valley
3rd Place - Hamza Yunis of Kenwood
4th Place - Cade Smith of Ravenwood
5th Place - Gheorghe Meyer of Franklin
6th Place - Brett Brown of Bradley Central
1st Place Match
Chad Solomon (Maryville) 52-0, Jr. over Billy Raulston (Walker Valley) 6-1, Sr. (Dec 5-2).
3rd Place Match
Hamza Yunis (Kenwood) 38-1, Sr. over Cade Smith (Ravenwood) 31-8, Sr. (Fall 0:40).
5th Place Match
Gheorghe Meyer (Franklin) 21-6, Sr. over Brett Brown (Bradley Central) 37-13, So. (Dec 4-0).
AAA 195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ethan West of Cleveland
2nd Place - Kiel Russell of Clarksville
3rd Place - Schuyler Larue of Heritage
4th Place - Hunter Bagley of Science Hill
5th Place - Trent Cumby of Cookeville
6th Place - Clay Strawn of Maryville
1st Place Match
Ethan West (Cleveland) 42-2, Sr. over Kiel Russell (Clarksville) 8-1, Jr. (Dec 9-7).
3rd Place Match
Schuyler Larue (Heritage) 43-4, Sr. over Hunter Bagley (Science Hill) 47-14, So. (Dec 6-1).
5th Place Match
Trent Cumby (Cookeville) 43-9, Jr. over Clay Strawn (Maryville) 6-3, Jr. (Inj. 0:00).
AAA 220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - John Kramer of Wilson Central
2nd Place - Rex Shotts of Ravenwood
3rd Place - Josh Filbey of Franklin
4th Place - Jebediah Davis of Heritage
5th Place - Koran Kennedy of Cleveland
6th Place - Bryce Bush of Antioch
1st Place Match
John Kramer (Wilson Central) 62-2, Jr. over Rex Shotts (Ravenwood) 49-3, Sr. (Dec 5-4).
3rd Place Match
Josh Filbey (Franklin) 40-5, Jr. over Jebediah Davis (Heritage) 45-2, Sr. (Fall 2:35).
5th Place Match
Koran Kennedy (Cleveland) 26-6, Jr. over Bryce Bush (Antioch) 17-7, So. (Fall 3:47).
AAA 285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Bruno Reagan of Clarksville
2nd Place - Austin Wells of Blackman
3rd Place - Nick Boykin of Riverdale
4th Place - John Gaither of Cleveland
5th Place - Jeff Benson of Oakland
6th Place - Zack Miller of Walker Valley
1st Place Match
Bruno Reagan (Clarksville) 8-0, Sr. over Austin Wells (Blackman) 43-6, Sr. (Fall 2:19).
3rd Place Match
Nick Boykin (Riverdale) 37-4, Fr. over John Gaither (Cleveland) 26-12, Jr. (Fall 2:26).
5th Place Match
Jeff Benson (Oakland) 33-5, Sr. over Zack Miller (Walker Valley) 5-3, Jr. (Dec 3-1).
Girls-105 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Abby Hawk of Rossview - Girls
2nd Place - Elisa Bird of Happy Valley - Girls
3rd Place - Victoria Knier of West Creek - Girls
4th Place - Olivia Vanderveen of Northeast - Girls
1st Place Match
Abby Hawk (Rossview - Girls) 3-0, . over Elisa Bird (Happy Valley - Girls) 2-1, . (Fall 4:48).
3rd Place Match
Victoria Knier (West Creek - Girls) 3-1, . over Olivia Vanderveen (Northeast - Girls) 2-2, . (Fall 1:52).
Girls-112 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jordan Morrell of Happy Valley - Girls
2nd Place - Natalia Lysczarczyk of Pigeon Forge - Girls
3rd Place - Allison Davis of Sullivan East - Girls
4th Place - Marissa Vincent of Hardin Valley - Girls
1st Place Match
Jordan Morrell (Happy Valley - Girls) 3-0, . over Natalia Lysczarczyk (Pigeon Forge - Girls) 2-1, . (Fall 5:00).
3rd Place Match
Allison Davis (Sullivan East - Girls) 3-1, . over Marissa Vincent (Hardin Valley - Girls) 2-2, . (Fall 4:41).
Girls-120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Katie Brock of Sequatchie Co. - Girls
2nd Place - Lily Horna of Science Hill - Girls
3rd Place - Lyssa Maki of Northeast - Girls
4th Place - Allison GeFellers of Chuckey-Doak - Girls
1st Place Match
Katie Brock (Sequatchie Co. - Girls) 3-0, . over Lily Horna (Science Hill - Girls) 2-1, . (Dec 6-5).
3rd Place Match
Lyssa Maki (Northeast - Girls) 3-1, . over Allison GeFellers (Chuckey-Doak - Girls) 2-2, . (Fall 0:00).
Girls-125 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Courtney Morrell of Happy Valley - Girls
2nd Place - Elise Dille of Cumberland Co. - Girls
3rd Place - Brittany Sorensen of Hendersonville - Girls
4th Place - Sarah Hall of David Crockett - Girls
1st Place Match
Courtney Morrell (Happy Valley - Girls) 2-0, . over Elise Dille (Cumberland Co. - Girls) 2-1, . (Dec 7-4).
3rd Place Match
Brittany Sorensen (Hendersonville - Girls) 3-1, . over Sarah Hall (David Crockett - Girls) 2-2, . (Dec 4-1).
Girls-130 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Lexi Knowles of Science Hill - Girls
2nd Place - Amanda Hennessee of Happy Valley - Girls
3rd Place - Abby Hagewood of Northeast - Girls
4th Place - Sarah Mills of Sequatchie Co. - Girls
1st Place Match
Lexi Knowles (Science Hill - Girls) 3-0, . over Amanda Hennessee (Happy Valley - Girls) 2-1, . (Fall 2:26).
3rd Place Match
Abby Hagewood (Northeast - Girls) 3-1, . over Sarah Mills (Sequatchie Co. - Girls) 2-2, . (Dec 10-7).
Girls-138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tia Childs of West Creek - Girls
2nd Place - Tailor Stole of Ravenwood - Girls
3rd Place - Jailah Grimes of Summit - Girls
4th Place - Ruth Dammann of Science Hill - Girls
1st Place Match
Tia Childs (West Creek - Girls) 3-0, . over Tailor Stole (Ravenwood - Girls) 2-1, . (Dec 2-1).
3rd Place Match
Jailah Grimes (Summit - Girls) 3-1, . over Ruth Dammann (Science Hill - Girls) 2-2, . (MD 11-3).
Girls-148 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Elizabel Alonzo-Garcia of Cookeville - Girls
2nd Place - Gillian Garman-Davis of Science Hill - Girls
3rd Place - Taylor Morelock of Volunteer - Girls
4th Place - Christina Mooningham of Antioch - Girls
1st Place Match
Elizabel Alonzo-Garcia (Cookeville - Girls) 3-0, . over Gillian Garman-Davis (Science Hill - Girls) 2-1, . (Fall 4:28).
3rd Place Match
Taylor Morelock (Volunteer - Girls) 3-1, . over Christina Mooningham (Antioch - Girls) 2-2, . (Dec 6-4).
Girls- 155 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Elizabeth Patterson of West Creek - Girls
2nd Place - Kinley Hasamear of Independence - Girls
3rd Place - Elaine Colby of West Greene - Girls
4th Place - Hanna Lane of South Greene - Girls
1st Place Match
Elizabeth Patterson (West Creek - Girls) 3-0, . over Kinley Hasamear (Independence - Girls) 1-1, . (Fall 1:04).
3rd Place Match
Elaine Colby (West Greene - Girls) 1-1, . over Hanna Lane (South Greene - Girls) 1-2, . (Fall 3:00).
Girls-165 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ashlin Whitted of West Creek - Girls
2nd Place - Morgan Kite of Science Hill - Girls
3rd Place - Kaliegh Johnson of Cumberland Co. - Girls
4th Place - Zaferah Fortune of St. Andrews - Girls
1st Place Match
Ashlin Whitted (West Creek - Girls) 2-0, . over Morgan Kite (Science Hill - Girls) 1-1, . (Fall 4:48).
3rd Place Match
Kaliegh Johnson (Cumberland Co. - Girls) 3-1, . over Zaferah Fortune (St. Andrews - Girls) 2-2, . (Dec 7-0).
Girls-185 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Abby Mainzer of St. Andrews - Girls
2nd Place - Perla Araguz of Northeast - Girls
3rd Place - Laura Napier of Stone Memorial - Girls
4th Place - Kaela Eades of Tennessee - Girls
1st Place Match
Abby Mainzer (St. Andrews - Girls) 3-0, . over Perla Araguz (Northeast - Girls) 1-1, . (Fall 2:54).
3rd Place Match
Laura Napier (Stone Memorial - Girls) 1-1, . over Kaela Eades (Tennessee - Girls) 1-2, . (Fall 0:53).
A-AA 106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gavin Hutchens of Pigeon Forge
2nd Place - Trent Comeaux of Red Bank
3rd Place - Robert Owens of East Ridge
4th Place - Ned Warwick of Notre Dame
5th Place - Spencer Groves of Hixson
6th Place - Seth Malone of Elizabethton
1st Place Match
Gavin Hutchens (Pigeon Forge) 47-11, Fr. over Trent Comeaux (Red Bank) 31-8, So. (Fall 1:07).
3rd Place Match
Robert Owens (East Ridge) 19-1, Jr. over Ned Warwick (Notre Dame) 29-15, Fr. (Fall 3:49).
5th Place Match
Spencer Groves (Hixson) 27-14, Fr. over Seth Malone (Elizabethton) 25-19, Jr. (Dec 4-2).
A-AA 113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Luke Mullin of Notre Dame
2nd Place - Warren Weaver of Signal Mountain
3rd Place - Cedrick Harris of Hixson
4th Place - Ellis Dodson of Eagleville
5th Place - Austin Gilley of West Greene
6th Place - Jacob Ruiter of Pigeon Forge
1st Place Match
Luke Mullin (Notre Dame) 42-3, So. over Warren Weaver (Signal Mountain) 25-7, Sr. (Fall 3:06).
3rd Place Match
Cedrick Harris (Hixson) 29-16, Fr. over Ellis Dodson (Eagleville) 35-6, Sr. (Dec 7-6).
5th Place Match
Austin Gilley (West Greene) 19-10, Jr. over Jacob Ruiter (Pigeon Forge) 41-21, So. (MD 17-8).
A-AA 120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Nathaniel Murphy of Alcoa
2nd Place - Trent Walliser of Lookout Valley
3rd Place - Matthew Kieta of Pigeon Forge
4th Place - Hayden Hammonds of Eagleville
5th Place - Eric Foster of Stratford
6th Place - Cage Hargrove of Forrest
1st Place Match
Nathaniel Murphy (Alcoa) 53-7, Jr. over Trent Walliser (Lookout Valley) 20-2, So. (Fall 1:19).
3rd Place Match
Matthew Kieta (Pigeon Forge) 56-8, So. over Hayden Hammonds (Eagleville) 32-11, Jr. (Dec 4-0).
5th Place Match
Eric Foster (Stratford) 28-9, So. over Cage Hargrove (Forrest) 38-8, Sr. (SV-1 4-2).
A-AA 126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jon Boatman of Greeneville
2nd Place - Seth Douglas of Sycamore
3rd Place - Ryan Verhulst of Alcoa
4th Place - Isaac Yates of Hixson
5th Place - Jason Fennell of Harpeth
6th Place - Austin Saporito of Grace Christian Academy
1st Place Match
Jon Boatman (Greeneville) 46-0, Sr. over Seth Douglas (Sycamore) 39-4, Sr. (Dec 6-1).
3rd Place Match
Ryan Verhulst (Alcoa) 56-6, So. over Isaac Yates (Hixson) 37-14, So. (Dec 1-0).
5th Place Match
Jason Fennell (Harpeth) 33-7, Sr. over Austin Saporito (Grace Christian Academy) 43-9, Sr. (Dec 7-0).
A-AA 132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Packy Mullin of Notre Dame
2nd Place - Josh Vance of Greeneville
3rd Place - Grayson Layne of Hixson
4th Place - Bryson Lemons of Chattanooga Central
5th Place - Carlos Aguilla of Stratford
6th Place - Spencer Griffy of East Ridge
1st Place Match
Packy Mullin (Notre Dame) 27-0, Jr. over Josh Vance (Greeneville) 35-4, So. (Dec 8-1).
3rd Place Match
Grayson Layne (Hixson) 40-13, Sr. over Bryson Lemons (Chattanooga Central) 21-6, Jr. (MD 9-0).
5th Place Match
Carlos Aguilla (Stratford) 42-9, Sr. over Spencer Griffy (East Ridge) 36-13, Jr. (Fall 3:50).
A-AA 138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gabe McDuffie of Red Bank
2nd Place - Austyn Renshaw of Alcoa
3rd Place - Tyler Christian of Harpeth
4th Place - Jovarrus Stegall of Hixson
5th Place - Gary Reagan of Pigeon Forge
6th Place - Caleb Arp of Greenback
1st Place Match
Gabe McDuffie (Red Bank) 32-10, So. over Austyn Renshaw (Alcoa) 45-9, So. (Fall 5:06).
3rd Place Match
Tyler Christian (Harpeth) 41-6, Jr. over Jovarrus Stegall (Hixson) 34-10, Sr. (Dec 4-3).
5th Place Match
Gary Reagan (Pigeon Forge) 32-26, So. over Caleb Arp (Greenback) 33-12, Sr. (For.).
A-AA 145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Noah Bankston of Notre Dame
2nd Place - Avery Martin of MLK
3rd Place - Alonso Heyward of Chattanooga Central
4th Place - Isaac Frye of Pigeon Forge
5th Place - George Hooker of Alcoa
6th Place - Andrew Birchett of Page
1st Place Match
Noah Bankston (Notre Dame) 29-8, So. over Avery Martin (MLK) 34-7, Sr. (Dec 4-3).
3rd Place Match
Alonso Heyward (Chattanooga Central) 25-9, Fr. over Isaac Frye (Pigeon Forge) 46-17, Sr. (Dec 5-2).
5th Place Match
George Hooker (Alcoa) 43-17, Fr. over Andrew Birchett (Page) 27-11, So. (Dec 3-2).
A-AA 152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Karim Shereef of Alcoa
2nd Place - Xavier Norwood of Chattanooga Central
3rd Place - Landon Goforth of Hixson
4th Place - Todd Hargis of Grace Christian Academy
5th Place - Philip Nichols of CAK
6th Place - Andrew Solomon of Eagleville
1st Place Match
Karim Shereef (Alcoa) 56-5, So. over Xavier Norwood (Chattanooga Central) 27-9, Jr. (Fall 3:15).
3rd Place Match
Landon Goforth (Hixson) 34-7, So. over Todd Hargis (Grace Christian Academy) 46-3, Sr. (Dec 6-0).
5th Place Match
Philip Nichols (CAK) 14-6, So. over Andrew Solomon (Eagleville) 28-8, Sr. (Dec 5-1).
A-AA 160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Michael Long of CAK
2nd Place - Caleb Berg of Sullivan East
3rd Place - Emmanuel Holt of East Nashville
4th Place - Xavier Bohanan of Pigeon Forge
5th Place - Michael Johnson of Grace Christian Academy
6th Place - Joe Kamp of Fairview
1st Place Match
Michael Long (CAK) 43-1, Jr. over Caleb Berg (Sullivan East) 30-6, Sr. (Dec 9-2).
3rd Place Match
Emmanuel Holt (East Nashville) 40-6, Sr. over Xavier Bohanan (Pigeon Forge) 42-21, So. (Fall 1:59).
5th Place Match
Michael Johnson (Grace Christian Academy) 40-11, Sr. over Joe Kamp (Fairview) 27-13, Jr. (Dec 5-1).
A-AA 170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - DeAngelo Johnson of East Ridge
2nd Place - Devin Crawl of Red Bank
3rd Place - James Hughes of Stratford
4th Place - Chris Nicholson of Hixson
5th Place - Dwayne Herelle of Pearl Cohn
6th Place - Denzell Robinson of Brainerd
1st Place Match
DeAngelo Johnson (East Ridge) 32-3, Jr. over Devin Crawl (Red Bank) 36-6, So. (Dec 12-8).
3rd Place Match
James Hughes (Stratford) 34-4, So. over Chris Nicholson (Hixson) 38-12, Jr. (Dec 6-3).
5th Place Match
Dwayne Herelle (Pearl Cohn) 11-3, Sr. over Denzell Robinson (Brainerd) 26-9, Sr. (Dec 6-4).
A-AA 182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cale Shelton of Signal Mountain
2nd Place - Dylan Bargerstock of Hixson
3rd Place - Nelson Elliott of Sullivan East
4th Place - Nathan Breeden of Pigeon Forge
5th Place - Austin Browne of White House
6th Place - Matt McCulley of Silverdale
1st Place Match
Cale Shelton (Signal Mountain) 34-4, Jr. over Dylan Bargerstock (Hixson) 34-10, So. (Fall 2:42).
3rd Place Match
Nelson Elliott (Sullivan East) 30-5, Sr. over Nathan Breeden (Pigeon Forge) 37-12, Jr. (Dec 3-1).
5th Place Match
Austin Browne (White House) 28-8, Sr. over Matt McCulley (Silverdale) 7-23, Sr. (Fall 2:23).
A-AA 195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tyler McClendon of Forrest
2nd Place - Trumond Martin of Chattanooga Central
3rd Place - McKenzie Martin of Hixson
4th Place - Javon Cross of East Nashville
5th Place - Josh Ortiz-Derrick of Fairview
6th Place - Nicholas Kali of Alcoa
1st Place Match
Tyler McClendon (Forrest) 38-1, Sr. over Trumond Martin (Chattanooga Central) 26-6, Sr. (Fall 3:39).
3rd Place Match
McKenzie Martin (Hixson) 30-14, Jr. over Javon Cross (East Nashville) 31-5, Sr. (Dec 9-4).
5th Place Match
Josh Ortiz-Derrick (Fairview) 33-9, Fr. over Nicholas Kali (Alcoa) 32-17, Sr. (Dec 3-2).
A-AA 220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Samson Evans of Alcoa
2nd Place - Micah Pressley of Signal Mountain
3rd Place - Corey Cantrell of White House
4th Place - Nicholas Hilley of Pigeon Forge
5th Place - Bryson Knight of Greeneville
6th Place - Richie Lowery of South Greene
1st Place Match
Samson Evans (Alcoa) 40-4, Fr. over Micah Pressley (Signal Mountain) 25-3, Sr. (Fall 3:57).
3rd Place Match
Corey Cantrell (White House) 40-7, Sr. over Nicholas Hilley (Pigeon Forge) 23-5, Jr. (Dec 6-4).
5th Place Match
Bryson Knight (Greeneville) 42-7, So. over Richie Lowery (South Greene) 18-7, So. (Fall 4:27).
A-AA 285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - CJ Baker of East Ridge
2nd Place - Joseph Cartwright of East Nashville
3rd Place - Brody Gregory of Hixson
4th Place - Sedric Jordan of Brainerd
5th Place - Luis Soto of Knoxville Catholic
6th Place - Seth Fiegler of Alcoa
1st Place Match
CJ Baker (East Ridge) 27-3, Sr. over Joseph Cartwright (East Nashville) 30-3, Jr. (Fall 3:06).
3rd Place Match
Brody Gregory (Hixson) 41-12, Fr. over Sedric Jordan (Brainerd) 29-7, Sr. (TB-1 4-3).
5th Place Match
Luis Soto (Knoxville Catholic) 33-11, Jr. over Seth Fiegler (Alcoa) 41-26, So. (Fall 3:47).
DII 106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Eli King of Father Ryan
2nd Place - Gabriel Elkin of Montgomery Bell Academy
3rd Place - Jack Reynolds of Baylor
4th Place - Stanton Davis of McCallie
5th Place - Trace Jenkins of St. Benedict
6th Place - Hunter Anderson of Brentwood Academy
1st Place Match
Eli King (Father Ryan) 26-1, Fr. over Gabriel Elkin (Montgomery Bell Academy) 39-7, Fr. (Dec 7-0).
3rd Place Match
Jack Reynolds (Baylor) 38-7, So. over Stanton Davis (McCallie) 17-22, Fr. (Dec 7-5).
5th Place Match
Trace Jenkins (St. Benedict) 35-13, Fr. over Hunter Anderson (Brentwood Academy) 3-5, Fr. (Dec 9-2).
DII 113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Michael Murphy of Baylor
2nd Place - Justin Becci of Brentwood Academy
3rd Place - Trey Chalifoux of Father Ryan
4th Place - Tanner Tidswell of Christian Brothers
5th Place - Michael Elkin of Montgomery Bell Academy
6th Place - Sam D`Andrea of St. Benedict
1st Place Match
Michael Murphy (Baylor) 21-1, So. over Justin Becci (Brentwood Academy) 4-3, Jr. (Dec 5-2).
3rd Place Match
Trey Chalifoux (Father Ryan) 33-4, So. over Tanner Tidswell (Christian Brothers) 40-12, So. (Dec 1-0).
5th Place Match
Michael Elkin (Montgomery Bell Academy) 36-13, Fr. over Sam D`Andrea (St. Benedict) 30-18, Jr. (Fall 1:50).
DII 120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Elijah Oliver of Christian Brothers
2nd Place - Ethan Dendy of McCallie
3rd Place - Jared Frazier of Father Ryan
4th Place - John Michael Glover of Montgomery Bell Academy
5th Place - Christian DiLucchio of Brentwood Academy
6th Place - Morgan Green of St. Benedict
1st Place Match
Elijah Oliver (Christian Brothers) 32-0, Jr. over Ethan Dendy (McCallie) 43-7, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:40 (22-7)).
3rd Place Match
Jared Frazier (Father Ryan) 25-12, Jr. over John Michael Glover (Montgomery Bell Academy) 24-24, Fr. (Dec 8-1).
5th Place Match
Christian DiLucchio (Brentwood Academy) 4-4, Jr. over Morgan Green (St. Benedict) 31-15, Jr. (Dec 10-3).
DII 126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - James Westbrooks of McCallie
2nd Place - Kirby Simpson of Father Ryan
3rd Place - Ronson Marsh of St. Benedict
4th Place - Sam Bellet of Montgomery Bell Academy
5th Place - Trevor Brown of Christian Brothers
6th Place - Jonah Neuman of Battle Ground Academy
1st Place Match
James Westbrooks (McCallie) 44-6, Jr. over Kirby Simpson (Father Ryan) 32-8, So. (Dec 8-3).
3rd Place Match
Ronson Marsh (St. Benedict) 43-7, Jr. over Sam Bellet (Montgomery Bell Academy) 17-17, Jr. (Dec 3-1).
5th Place Match
Trevor Brown (Christian Brothers) 17-14, Fr. over Jonah Neuman (Battle Ground Academy) 39-15, Jr. (MD 12-0).
DII 132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Chris Wesnofske of Father Ryan
2nd Place - Brock Herring of McCallie
3rd Place - Blake Solarek of Montgomery Bell Academy
4th Place - Braxton Kinney of Battle Ground Academy
5th Place - Caleb Powell of Baylor
6th Place - Drake Conine of St. Benedict
1st Place Match
Chris Wesnofske (Father Ryan) 23-7, Jr. over Brock Herring (McCallie) 34-13, Fr. (Dec 6-3).
3rd Place Match
Blake Solarek (Montgomery Bell Academy) 27-11, Jr. over Braxton Kinney (Battle Ground Academy) 36-14, Jr. (MD 9-1).
5th Place Match
Caleb Powell (Baylor) 17-18, So. over Drake Conine (St. Benedict) 12-18, So. (Fall 1:39).
DII 138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Adam Connell of McCallie
2nd Place - Michael Eckhart of Father Ryan
3rd Place - Stephen Johnson of Montgomery Bell Academy
4th Place - Drake Mitchell of Franklin Road Academy
5th Place - Connor Stewart of Memphis University School
6th Place - Rob Butler of Brentwood Academy
1st Place Match
Adam Connell (McCallie) 46-3, Sr. over Michael Eckhart (Father Ryan) 29-5, Sr. (Dec 2-0).
3rd Place Match
Stephen Johnson (Montgomery Bell Academy) 31-12, Sr. over Drake Mitchell (Franklin Road Academy) 10-9, So. (Fall 4:58).
5th Place Match
Connor Stewart (Memphis University School) 25-10, Jr. over Rob Butler (Brentwood Academy) 4-5, So. (MD 9-1).
DII 145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Griffin Davis of McCallie
2nd Place - Ryan Simpson of Father Ryan
3rd Place - Mark Floyd of Montgomery Bell Academy
4th Place - Paul Posey of Christian Brothers
5th Place - Will Tansil of Franklin Road Academy
6th Place - Michael Kelly of Fayette Academy
1st Place Match
Griffin Davis (McCallie) 44-8, Sr. over Ryan Simpson (Father Ryan) 32-7, Sr. (Dec 5-1).
3rd Place Match
Mark Floyd (Montgomery Bell Academy) 20-16, So. over Paul Posey (Christian Brothers) 25-22, Sr. (Dec 6-3).
5th Place Match
Will Tansil (Franklin Road Academy) 11-7, So. over Michael Kelly (Fayette Academy) 24-4, Sr. (M. For.).
DII 152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Blake Sutherland of Baylor
2nd Place - Marcello Morrice of Father Ryan
3rd Place - Bailey Wittman of Christian Brothers
4th Place - Samuel Stallings of Ensworth
5th Place - Will Patton of McCallie
6th Place - Nathan Martin of Briarcrest
1st Place Match
Blake Sutherland (Baylor) 30-3, Jr. over Marcello Morrice (Father Ryan) 33-10, Jr. (Dec 2-0).
3rd Place Match
Bailey Wittman (Christian Brothers) 34-13, Sr. over Samuel Stallings (Ensworth) 19-8, Sr. (MD 8-0).
5th Place Match
Will Patton (McCallie) 20-20, So. over Nathan Martin (Briarcrest) 33-9, Jr. (Inj. 0:00).
DII 160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Bryson Popp of Baylor
2nd Place - Nick Naughton of Father Ryan
3rd Place - Dallas Broughton of Christian Brothers
4th Place - Justin Badgett of McCallie
5th Place - Max Mullen of Brentwood Academy
6th Place - Michael Ethan of Franklin Road Academy
1st Place Match
Bryson Popp (Baylor) 40-2, Sr. over Nick Naughton (Father Ryan) 25-16, Jr. (Fall 1:45).
3rd Place Match
Dallas Broughton (Christian Brothers) 34-15, Jr. over Justin Badgett (McCallie) 10-20, Sr. (Fall 3:50).
5th Place Match
Max Mullen (Brentwood Academy) 4-5, So. over Michael Ethan (Franklin Road Academy) 5-4, Sr. (Fall 3:41).
DII 170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - John Hagey of Father Ryan
2nd Place - Cayman Seagraves of Baylor
3rd Place - Ridley Wills of Montgomery Bell Academy
4th Place - Aaron Davis of Christian Brothers
5th Place - Nick Pope of Briarcrest
6th Place - Ariel Bong of McCallie
1st Place Match
John Hagey (Father Ryan) 32-5, Sr. over Cayman Seagraves (Baylor) 39-5, Jr. (Dec 2-1).
3rd Place Match
Ridley Wills (Montgomery Bell Academy) 32-13, Sr. over Aaron Davis (Christian Brothers) 24-23, Sr. (Fall 1:50).
5th Place Match
Nick Pope (Briarcrest) 26-9, Jr. over Ariel Bong (McCallie) 6-25, Jr. (Fall 3:46).
DII 182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ryan Parker of Baylor
2nd Place - Nathan Hoodenpyle of McCallie
3rd Place - Nicholas Kilmer of Briarcrest
4th Place - Hunter Duff of Father Ryan
5th Place - Blake Patton of Montgomery Bell Academy
6th Place - Noah Kurtz of St. Benedict
1st Place Match
Ryan Parker (Baylor) 41-3, So. over Nathan Hoodenpyle (McCallie) 39-9, Sr. (Dec 6-3).
3rd Place Match
Nicholas Kilmer (Briarcrest) 45-5, Sr. over Hunter Duff (Father Ryan) 21-16, Sr. (Dec 7-2).
5th Place Match
Blake Patton (Montgomery Bell Academy) 13-7, Jr. over Noah Kurtz (St. Benedict) 39-10, So. (Fall 4:37).
DII 195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Trel Phillips of McCallie
2nd Place - Jacob Cretin of Brentwood Academy
3rd Place - Logan Reid of St. Benedict
4th Place - Houston Hooker of Father Ryan
5th Place - Emory Norred of Baylor
6th Place - Jack Byrd of Franklin Road Academy
1st Place Match
Trel Phillips (McCallie) 18-13, So. over Jacob Cretin (Brentwood Academy) 4-2, Jr. (Dec 5-4).
3rd Place Match
Logan Reid (St. Benedict) 40-7, Sr. over Houston Hooker (Father Ryan) 28-8, Sr. (Dec 7-2).
5th Place Match
Emory Norred (Baylor) 25-20, Sr. over Jack Byrd (Franklin Road Academy) 3-5, Sr. (Dec 5-3).
DII 220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - D`On Coofer of Montgomery Bell Academy
2nd Place - Jon Schmissrauter of Baylor
3rd Place - Ben Stacey of Father Ryan
4th Place - Jeremy Brandon of Christian Brothers
5th Place - Nestro Rivas of St. Benedict
6th Place - Jonah Reels of Brentwood Academy
1st Place Match
D`On Coofer (Montgomery Bell Academy) 29-13, So. over Jon Schmissrauter (Baylor) 26-12, Jr. (Dec 2-1).
3rd Place Match
Ben Stacey (Father Ryan) 30-10, So. over Jeremy Brandon (Christian Brothers) 35-12, Sr. (Dec 9-3).
5th Place Match
Nestro Rivas (St. Benedict) 35-15, Jr. over Jonah Reels (Brentwood Academy) 2-5, Sr. (Fall 1:00).
DII 285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - D.J. Palmore of Christian Brothers
2nd Place - Madison Malone of Briarcrest
3rd Place - Miles Douglas of Ensworth
4th Place - Conner Eli of Franklin Road Academy
5th Place - Will Thomas of Baylor
6th Place - Tucker York of Brentwood Academy
1st Place Match
D.J. Palmore (Christian Brothers) 19-2, Sr. over Madison Malone (Briarcrest) 44-4, Sr. (UTB 3-2).
3rd Place Match
Miles Douglas (Ensworth) 8-5, Jr. over Conner Eli (Franklin Road Academy) 10-7, Sr. (Dec 11-6).
5th Place Match
Will Thomas (Baylor) 20-11, Sr. over Tucker York (Brentwood Academy) 2-4, Sr. (DQ).
The Heritage baseball team replaced their cleats with running shoes, and traded in the diamond for a little mud.More
The Heritage baseball team replaced their cleats with running shoes, and traded in the diamond for a little mud.More
Can't find what you're looking for?
WRCB-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.