GBI investigating deadly traffic stop shooting in Murray County

The GBI is investigating a deadly traffic stop shooting in Murray County. Sheriff Gary Langford tells Channel 3 his deputies made a routine traffic stop around 5 p.m. near the intersection of State Route 225 and State Route 286 in Chatsworth. He says an active warrant came back on a man in the vehicle with a violent history.



Sheriff Langford says as his deputies approached the car to ask the man to get out, he shot himself. He says when a deputy reached for the gun, it went off again. The deputy's hand was burned when the gun fired, but he is expected to be okay. Langford says no one else was hurt. Three other people in the vehicle were taken in for questioning.

