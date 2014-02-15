Roberson Wins Season Opening Southern 175 Series Tournament

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Southern 175 Series Chickamauga Division held the first event of its six tournament season Saturday, February 15, 2014 out of Chester Frost Park on Chickamauga Lake.

Will Roberson, fishing solo caught a five-bass limit weighing 18.04 lbs. to take the win. Will received $400 for his first place finish.

Finishing in second was the team of John Gudel and John Green with total weight of 16.65 lbs. They received $265 for their finish.

The duo of Wes Hardin and Jason Cook took over-all big-fish honors with a giant largemouth bass weighing 7.50 pounds which earned them $180.

The Southern 175 series will end its season with a 2-day Classic in October in which the winners will receive a brand new 2014 TRACKER GRIZZLY 1654 Sportsman boat from Island Cove Marine.

Tournament organizer Jake Debin says, "This tournament trail was designed to level the playing field for angler's who do not have the bigger horse power boats which are common place in today's bass tournaments."

Only boat owners with 175 hp. engines and below on their boat are eligible to fish the Southern 175 Series bass tournaments.

Rounding out the remaining 5 places:

1st – Will Roberson – 18.04 lbs. – $400

2nd – John Gudel and John Green – 16.65 lbs. – $265

3rd – Ron Wilerson and Eric Cabera – 14.94 lbs. – $100

4th – Dale Bruce and Chad Betterton – 11.07 lbs.

5th – Jonathan Faith and Mitch Oliver – 10.98 lbs.



For more info visit: www.southern175series.com