Corker "thrilled" for Volkswagen employees

The world was watching, as workers at Chattanooga's VW plant voted this week on whether to have union representation.

Channel 3 brought you the results Friday night, 53 percent voted no to the United Auto Workers.

Allegations of coercion surrounded the vote. On Saturday, U.S. Senator Bob Corker spoke out on why a 'no vote' was the right decision.

"I am thrilled for the employees that they made this decision on an 8 day quickie election," said Sen. Bob Corker.

U.S. Senator Bob Corker didn't hold back his thoughts during a press conference held Saturday afternoon in downtown Chattanooga.

"I couldn't even sleep last night because I was so excited for our community," said Corker.

He clearly feels, VW employees made the right decision, voting against having UAW union representation.

"It was part of their strategy to come and organize Chattanooga. To them it was about money to us it was about our community," said Corker.

Kay Firorello, a VW employee that started the first day the local plant opened up told Channel 3 she is happy with the outcome and even happier she won't be giving a portion of her hard earned salary to an outside source.

"We can form our own union and not have to pay up to Detroit. We have what we want here," said Kay Fiorello, VW employee.

UAW's President Bob King said their decisions was tainted by Tennessee Republicans. He said, he's disappointed Volkswagen workers voted against United Auto Workers.

He also danced around the idea, the Detroit based union will challenge the ballot results

"I stand behind my comments. I would never make them if I didn't have full assurance that what I say isn't 100 percent factual," said Corker.

The senator was also asked about if there were any updates about an SUV being built at the Chattanooga plant.

He said a conversation about that will take place in the middle of next week with VW officials in Germany.