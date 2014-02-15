Out of the 'shadows': pot sellers can now do business with banks

WASHINGTON – The Obama administration
issued new rules Friday intended to ease the concerns of banks wanting
to deal with businesses that legally sell marijuana, something the
nation's banks have so far declined to do.
The
rules, issued by the Treasury and Justice Departments, are intended to
"move from the shadows the historically covert financial operations of
marijuana businesses," said Jennifer Shasky Calvery, director of
Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.
While 20 states and the
District of Columbia have passed laws allowing the sale of medical and
recreational marijuana, its production, sale, and possession remain
illegal under federal law. And because the federal government regulates
banking transactions, marijuana dealers have been unable to get banks to
do business with them.
As a result, dealers operate strictly with cash, creating a tempting target for thieves. Treasury Department officials say the revised rules should reduce the dangers associated with conducting an all-cash business.
Under the new regulations, banks
wishing to do business with marijuana dealers must verify that they are
properly licensed and must gather information about the types of
products they sell and the nature of the customers they serve. Banks
must also be alert for any signs that the dealers are engaged in
improper transactions.
Current
rules require banks to notify federal regulators of suspicious activity
by their customers, which currently would include any marijuana dealer
because of the prohibitions under federal law. Under the new rules, the
notices will still be required, but banks that believe a marijuana
dealer is reputable will file a "marijuana limited" report.
If a bank believes a
dealer is not behaving under guidelines, the bank should file a
"marijuana priority" report, which could be based on such factors as
greater revenue than local competitors or an inability to demonstrate
that revenue is derived exclusively from legal sales.
In
the past, bankers have been skeptical that rule changes alone would
ease their concerns about doing business with marijuana dealers and have
called on Congress to explicitly change federal law.
"This
guidance is a set in the right direction, but it's not enough," said
Amanda Averch, director of communications at the Colorado Bankers
Association. "We don't see that guidance as giving banks a full green
light to bank these businesses. We feel the only real and lasting
solution is an act of Congress."
Jim
Pishue, president of the Washington Bankers Association, agrees.
Guidelines don't change the law, he said, and it isn't permanent — it
can change from administration to administration.
"These
guidelines may give some a little bit of confidence, but I don't think
it will give them enough to bank these folks," Pishue said.
Bankers
aren't really worried about the possibility of going to jail. They fear
the stiff penalties federal regulators can impose for violating the
law. These include: civil money penalties, fines, cease-and-desist
orders or withdrawal of FDIC insurance. They can even also ban someone
from working in the banking industry for life.
Rep. Denny Heck, D-Wash., thinks the banking industry will get in the game.
"The reality is that
some bankers will do it and once some do, more will. So this is going to
happen," Rep. Heck said. "Some will come kicking and screaming, some
will come readily, some won't come at all. But we're going to move in
this direction because it's the only thing that makes sense."
As
Rep. Heck pointed out, some banks and credit unions are already
offering banking services to legal marijuana dispensaries "with a wink
and a nod" and their ready to come out into the open.
"Every
financial institution will have to make its own risk assessment and
whether it makes businesses sense," said an administration official.
"While it may not reassure every bank, we're proving an opening for
those who want to serve this sector."
A
Treasury Department official said demand has been especially heavy in
Colorado and Washington, where retail sale of marijuana was is now legal
under state law.
The Justice
Department Friday directed federal prosecutors to focus their resources
on suspicious dealers when considering filing charges of money
laundering or other offenses against banking transactions by marijuana
dealers.