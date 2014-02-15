Jury continues deliberating in 'loud music' death of Marietta teen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Our NBC News partners at WXIA are reporting jurors deciding the fate of a Florida man charged with fatally shooting a teen after an argument over loud music are back this morning.

The 12 jurors deliberated for 10 more hours Friday before asking the judge if they could stop for the night. So far, they have deliberated for 22 hours over three days.

Dunn is charged with first-degree murder for fatally shooting 17-year-old Jordan Davis outside a Jacksonville convenience store in 2012.

Dunn claims he shot the Marietta teen in self-defense. But prosecutors told jurors Dunn shot the teen because he felt disrespected by Davis during an argument over loud music.