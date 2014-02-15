Tennessee residents open to medical pot, MTSU poll shows

Working Together For You

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Tennesseans oppose legalizing marijuana generally but appear willing to allow medical marijuana use, according to a poll by MTSU.

The poll also found:

• Sixty-four percent of state residents oppose allowing gay couples to marry legally.

• Fifty-two percent support forbidding the enforcement in Tennessee of federal firearms laws and leaving firearms regulated by state and local laws.

Additionally, the poll measured attitudes toward abortion, further restricting access to pseudoephedrine, allowing grocery stores to sell wine and repealing the new federal health care law, according to an MTSU news release.

Conducted Jan. 23-26, the scientifically valid poll of 600 randomly selected Tennessee adults has an error margin of plus or minus 4 percentage points at the 95 percent level of confidence.

