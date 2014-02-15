Ft. Stewart expects to shed 1,900 troops in 2015

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Fort Stewart plans to send off one of its battle-tested combat brigades within the next year. And this departure is expected to be for good.

Commanders of the southeast Georgia Army post are moving ahead with orders to deactivate one of Fort Stewart's three combat brigades as part of the military's postwar downsizing. Reductions at Fort Stewart were supposed to happen in 2017 under plans the Army announced last summer. But the timetable has been moved up two years.

Now Fort Stewart officials say the post's 2nd Brigade is tentatively set for deactivation next January. The base will lose about 1,900 soldiers, or 9 percent of its total manpower.

Army Secretary John McHugh visited Fort Stewart last week. He said budget cuts are forcing the Army to downsize faster.

