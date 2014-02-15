Georgia power outages down to fewer than 100,000

ATLANTA (AP) - Fewer than 100,000 customers are still without power in Georgia, as power crews work to restore electricity in hard-hit east Georgia after this week's ice storm.

Georgia Power reported that more than 40,000 of its customers were without power Saturday morning, with the vast majority of them in east Georgia.

The state's electric membership cooperatives, or EMCs, also had about 37,500 of their customers without power statewide on Saturday. The cooperatives planned to update that number late Sunday morning.

The utility companies say nearly a million homes and businesses in Georgia lost power at some point after a storm blanketed the region with snow and ice.

