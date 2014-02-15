Dam generators to undergo renovations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Nashville District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans a $1 billion project to improve hydroelectric generators at dams in the region.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/1h8Lmlr) reports work could begin this year at the Center Hill Dam near Smithville, where plans call for three aging generators to be renovated.

Jamie James, a program manager for the district, says the refurbished generators will mean that more low-cost energy is on the market.

After work on the generators at Center Hill Dam is completed, crews will begin renovating generators at the Old Hickory Dam near Nashville.

The entire project is expected to take about 20 years.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

