Extending its teach: Collegiate High opens to freshmen for first time

Don't let the name confuse you. Collegiate High School is exactly what it sounds like: a high school where students take college classes alongside college students.

In fact, it's a new name that was chosen for its simplicity by students of the on-campus dual-credit program at Chattanooga State that is known for its academic credentials.

Collegiate High students boast a 24.1 ACT average. That's the best among all Hamilton County public high schools, where the average is 19.7. One recent graduate landed at Stanford University, and Principal Sonja Rich says students are gaining acceptance to prestigious four-year schools all over.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.

