TVA plans to open $1 billion gas plant in Ky

GREENVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority is hoping to open a $1 billion gas plant within three years in western Kentucky to replace its two oldest coal-fired facilities.

TVA board members learned this week that construction on the high-efficiency, combined-cycle natural gas plant will begin later this year, with a targeted completion date of summer 2017. The new facility is expected to have the capacity to generate 1,000 megawatts of power, comparable in scope to the two coal-fired plants that were built nearly 60 years ago.

TVA spokesman Scott Brooks told The Daily News (http://bit.ly/1hl7w3W) the new plant will ensure power stability on the northern end of the energy cooperative's power grid and meet federal environmental regulatory requirements.

TVA provides power to 9 million consumers in a seven-state area.

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com

