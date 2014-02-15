Traffic could flow over new Marion County bridge by summer - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Traffic could flow over new Marion County bridge by summer

Posted: Updated:
By Ben Benton, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
MARION COUNTY, TN (Times Free Press) -

HALETOWN, Tenn. — The $21.6 million project launched in March 2011 to replace the Marion Memorial Bridge over the Tennessee River in Marion County is still about 30 percent shy of completion.

Work on the new span once was set to wrap up this month.

"We don't have an official completion date yet, but we hope to have traffic on the new bridge by this summer with a total project completion by the end of the year," Tennessee Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jennifer Flynn said.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.