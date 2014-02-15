Traffic could flow over new Marion County bridge by summer

HALETOWN, Tenn. — The $21.6 million project launched in March 2011 to replace the Marion Memorial Bridge over the Tennessee River in Marion County is still about 30 percent shy of completion.

Work on the new span once was set to wrap up this month.

"We don't have an official completion date yet, but we hope to have traffic on the new bridge by this summer with a total project completion by the end of the year," Tennessee Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jennifer Flynn said.

