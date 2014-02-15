OLYMPIC ZONE: Two Nashville Predators competing in Sochi

NASHVILLE, TN (WRCB) -- Two members of the Nashville Predators are playing with their home countries in Sochi. Shea Weber with Canada and Roman Josi with Switzerland.

For Weber it won't be his first Olympic tour, he was part of team Canada's star studded gold medal team in Vancouver four years ago.

Weber said, "it was definitely special obviously winning in your home country is something special. Winning the Olympics by itself is something that a lot of people don't get the opportunity to do. Doing it at home, close to my hometown, it's something I'll never forget."

Weber will once again don the rouge maple leaf, meanwhile Nashville teammate Roman Josi's is set for his fist Olympic trip with Switzerland.

First trip, yes but he's been playing out in his mind for years, "I was dreaming about it. I always watched the World Championship and the Olympics, that was one of my dreams when I was younger to play in the Olympics one time. Now I get the chance to play there and it's like a dream come true."

Josi who shares defensive ice time with Weber for the Preds may be making his first Olympic trip but he's no stranger to the world's stage. Josi led all defenseman with 9 points at the 2013 World Championships and was held out of the 2010 Vancouver Olympic games due to an injury.

Weber scored two goals for Canada in 2010 including one memorable goal against Germany that actually went through the net.

The NHL goes on hiatus for two weeks during the Sochi games but it still only allows two days to prep for their first Olympic game.

So needless to say Jossi has been picking at Weber's brain in terms of what to expect, "he obviously had a great experience winning the gold medal he said all the other stuff around the Olympic village and just the Olympic atmosphere is great."

Switzerland and Canada aren't in the same opening round groups so if they were to play they both would need early success but if they do play it could make for a fun rest of the season in Nashville.

Josi said, "we talk to each other about the Olympics, we don't play Canada and webs in the group stage against them but there would be some chirps after the tournament, whoever wins that game."