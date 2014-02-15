Magnitude 4.4 quake shakes SC, GA

A small earthquake has hit in South Carolina, startling residents and shaking homes both in South Carolina and across the border in Georgia.



USGS Geophysicist Dale Grant said late Friday that the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 and was centered 7 miles west of the town of Edgefield, SC.



Grant said he has not received reports of damage or injuries from the quake, which happened at 10:23 p.m. He called the shaking a "large quake for that area."



