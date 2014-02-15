UPDATE: Striker teens to be released from hospital soon

After being shot several times by their father, the Striker teens are released from the hospital.



The teens' uncle Jeff Moses told the Daily Post Athenian the children are going to be fine after they were shot by their father, Stanley Striker.



Investigators say he then turned the gun on himself at the former Striker Premium Winery in McMinn County on Wednesday.



Moses said the children had been through a major ordeal and would get the help they needed.

The family is asking for prayers and support for the two minors.