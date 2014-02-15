Woman arrested for robbing husband

An Athens man was allegedly beaten and robbed by his wife and two strangers Wednesday.



Police charged Bridgette Crye with robbery after she entered his apartment and asked for money.



When the victim didn't hand any over. He says he was then beaten and threatened by the two men for 25 minutes before the trio left with his wallet.



Police are still looking for Joshua Howard and an unidentified man named Cody.

If you have any information call the Athens police.