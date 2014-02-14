Union vote at VW

Employees of Volkswagen along with the city of Chattanooga and the nation are awaiting the tally of the votes. Eyewitness News reporters Megan Brantley and Vince Lennon are live at the scene. Follow their tweets here.





‏@meganlbrantley Ready and waiting for President of UAW Bob King to speak about results.

‏@meganlbrantley UAW supporters feel confident about vote as they wait for final tally.

‏@VinceWRCB Live at Volkswagen, awaiting UAW vote, the latest as it happens on http://wrcbtv.com