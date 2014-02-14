The countdown to the VW vote - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

The countdown to the VW vote

With the UAW vote hanging in the air, Sean Moss says it's been a week like none other at Chattanooga's Volkswagen Plant.  Moss is against the union, but works alongside coworkers who are all for it.

Jonathan Walden has worked here 2-and-a-half years in the paint department.  He's pro-UAW and cast his vote the first day.

Moss has also worked at the plant for 2 and a half years on quality assembly check.  He says he's been against UAW since the start.

Results will be public by 10:00p.m. Friday. But regardless of the final decision, Monday they will be back to work right beside each other.

