Winter weather hampers blood donations

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The winter storm has affected everyone across the Tennessee Valley, especially those needing blood.

O negative blood is usually in high demand. Blood Assurance says, their reserve is alarmingly low and they are now looking for all blood type donations.

The non-profit hopes people will come to donate first before they have to connect with outside recourses they say will cost the local hospitals a high premium to purchase.

Linda Hisey says, "donating can save between 3-5 lives per visit to help people in need throughout our community."

Blood Assurance extended their hours February 15th. They will be open between 9am - 3pm.

