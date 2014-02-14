Winter weather hampers blood donations

The winter storm has affected everyone across the Tennessee Valley, especially those needing blood.

O negative blood is usually in high demand. Blood Assurance says, their reserve is alarmingly low and they are now looking for all blood type donations.

The non-profit hopes people will come to donate first before they have to connect with outside recourses they say will cost the local hospitals a high premium to purchase.



Linda Hisey says, "donating can save between 3-5 lives per visit to help people in need throughout our community."



Blood Assurance extended their hours February 15th. They will be open between 9am - 3pm.