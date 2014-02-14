Warming shelters open in Walker County

For people still without power in North Georgia, the Agricultural building at the Walker County Civic Center is being transformed into a second home. It's opening its doors for people to come who are in need after the snow storm. Walker County Emergency Management employees set up what they are calling a warming station that opened early Friday morning for people that are still without power.



The EMS director says, the shelter is available to all community members that still impacted by the weather that hit hard a few days ago. After they received several calls from concerned homeowners that are without heat, Walker County officials made the decision to open up the shelter doors Friday. Dinner will be served and volunteers will set up cots afterwards followed by breakfast in the morning.

How many people show up overnight will determine if this shelter location will stay open for another day.



Curtis Creekmur, EMS director, "We have 100 cots available to use that we have from our agency we could fit about 50 people in here comfortably."