Power crews still working to restore power after winter storm

At its peak, nearly 25,000 EPB customers were out of power in this week's winter storm. As of Friday morning, that number is down to 10,000. In North Georgia, it's much the same story.

Today, Channel 3 visited one Soddy Daisy neighborhood where residents of Dallas Hollow Road were still in the dark late Friday morning.

"I heard a crack and I assumed it was a tree down there where they're working," said Travis Daughtery. "And the power went out and I said 'oh, no problem, they'll have it fixed by the morning...' Well we're on day two right now."

Dallas Hollow Road resident Travis Daughtery has been learning to live life with no power.

"Luckily I have a buck stove so I can heat that up to take a bath and I don't have to worry about being cold, so besides that, it's just a game of keeping myself occupied," he said.



From stuffing his freezer full of snow to going back-and-forth between his house and car to charge his phone, Daughtery is one of thousands reeling from storm damage. The problems associated with the 7"+ of snow in his neighborhood are something he says he hasn't seen since the Blizzard of 1993.

"There's not been an event to take down the weaker trees in a long time and I think we just lost the weaker trees," he said.

Linemen with Chattanooga's Service Electric Company have been on Dallas Hollow Road since 5 a.m. Friday. The crew's foreman said the problem is falling trees and broken power lines. They came down from the Knoxville area to help people like Daughtery get on with their day and power back on in time for the weekend.

Daughtery said he's trying to be patient and is appreciative of all the local linemen working long hours.



"It's different and it shows us how spoiled we are in the modern age," he said. "This was like standard operating procedure like 50 years ago."



EPB Spokesperson John Pless said Friday it hopes to have all power restored by Friday night, if not Saturday.

Pless said EPB crews will focus much of Friday in areas including Bakewll, Eldridge Road, Lakeview, Falling Water, East Chattanooga and Sale Creek.

