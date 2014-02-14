UPDATE; Cold case murder suspect arraigned in Hamilton Co. court

The man charged with murdering his wife 16 years ago, has made a request for bond.

Forty-four Aldolphus Hollingsworth is charged with first degree murder.

A hearing is scheduled for March 31st.

_______________________________________________________________________________



CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - A man charged with murdering his wife more than 16 years ago finally went before a Hamilton County judge for the first time. Chattanooga Police recently re-opened the cold case murder and say they finally had enough evidence to charge the killer.



Detectives say it's been a long road to catch the person who killed Vicrotia Carr Witherspoon Hollingsworth, known as Vicky, in 1997. Her estranged husband, Adolphus Hollingsworth was arraigned in Hamilton County Criminal Court Friday. A grand jury handed down the first degree murder indictment three weeks ago.



Detectives tracked him to Texas and officers there arrested him, but then Texas jail officials mistakenly released him. He fled to Ohio, where police arrested him again. He was finally put in the Hamilton County Jail, where he remains.



A live video feed from the Hamilton County Jail gave Hollingsworth his time before a judge. He has no bond set for now, after his frantic flea to Ohio a few weeks ago.



The judge gave him a public defender and a status date for March 26.



"You see the hurt, you see two kids growing up without a mom and you wait for the day you can go, you know, finally," Chattanooga Police Sgt. Bill Phillips said.



Chattanooga detectives and the district attorney's office say they're relieved to finally tell Vicky's family, her killer is behind bars.



Vicky Hollingsworth went missing from her parents Highland Park home in 1997. CPD found her body found stabbed to death almost two years later in the woods on Billy Goat Hill in East Chattanooga. It left her parents and two kids heartbroken, and without answers.



Her mom has since passed away. Friday her dad watched the proceedings on a TV in the district attorney's office.



Again, Adolphus Hollingsworth will be back in court March 26th. This case will be featured on the TNT show "Cold Justice" later this month or early March. CPD says the show contacted them several weeks ago about helping with the case and provided additional homicide detectives and expensive forensic lab testing that aided in moving the case forward.