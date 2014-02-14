A budding bromance for Bill and Barry?

In a world filled with political odd couples, the bromance developing between President Barack Obama and Gov. Bill Haslam may not be the strangest alliance from the Mississippi to the Potomac.



But in an era of hyperpartisanship, it is one that is causing heads to turn and one that comes with mutual benefits and potential peril, particularly for Haslam.



The latest sign of the bond between the Democratic president and the Republican governor turned up Tuesday night, when Haslam and his wife, Crissy, scored a coveted invitation to a White House State Dinner for French President Francois Hollande.



Inside a heated tent on the South Lawn, the Haslams and some 350 other invited guests dined on American Osetra caviar and dry-aged ribeye, listened to entertainment by singer Mary J. Blige and mingled with Hollywood celebrities and the political crème de la crème from Washington and Paris.



