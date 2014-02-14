Volkswagen Group sales down in U.S., but up overall

The Volkswagen Group had a 6.5% rise in sales in January over a year ago despite a drop of 13.4% in the United States.



VW sold 798,100 vehicles to customers in the first month of the current year amid challenging economies in Europe.



"The Volkswagen Group has made a good start to the new year. And we are seeing the first increases in Europe, above all in Western Europe, where the downturn appears to have bottomed out," said group board member for sales Christian Klingler. "This is a good start to what will be a challenging year.



The group delivered 57,800 vehicles, off 7.7%, in the North America region in January. In the U.S., sales were 36,900, down 13.4%.



Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

