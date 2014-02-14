Home Depot to add 80,000 positions for spring season, 60 locally

As the snow from the week keeps melting from the sidewalks and roofs, home improvement giant Home Depot announced that they will hire 80,000 positions nationwide, with 60 of those being associate-level positions in the Chattanooga area.



Home Depot says that the upcoming spring season is one of their busiest times, and encourages those interested to apply online.



For veterans and reservists interested in employment, Home Depot's online military skills translator can help match unique military skills to positions within the company.



Those interested can begin the application process online at http://careers.homedepot.com.