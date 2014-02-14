Citation issued in Neyland Stadium snowball fight

Citations issued early Thursday morning at Neyland Stadium happened hours after a mass snowball fight among students, UT Police said in a statement Friday morning.



At about 3 a.m., officers found eight people still in the football stadium and issued eight citations for trespassing and two more for underage drinking.



At 11 p.m. the night before, police broke up a mass snowball fight among students who had climbed over and under fences to enter to the stadium.



Other students may have entered "unsecured" areas of the stadium to enter. All the students were warned not to return and left the area as officers secured all gates and doors. They continued to check the area throughout the night when they found the students loitering there early Thursday morning and issued the citations.



