Citation issued in Neyland Stadium snowball fight - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Citation issued in Neyland Stadium snowball fight

Posted: Updated:
By Megan Boehnke, Knoxville News Sentinel
Neyland Stadium was the site of a massive snowball fight Wednesday night as approximately 300 people gathered on the field to play in the snow. Photo by Shelby Locke/News Sentinel Neyland Stadium was the site of a massive snowball fight Wednesday night as approximately 300 people gathered on the field to play in the snow. Photo by Shelby Locke/News Sentinel
KNOXVILLE (News Sentinel) -

Citations issued early Thursday morning at Neyland Stadium happened hours after a mass snowball fight among students, UT Police said in a statement Friday morning.

At about 3 a.m., officers found eight people still in the football stadium and issued eight citations for trespassing and two more for underage drinking.

At 11 p.m. the night before, police broke up a mass snowball fight among students who had climbed over and under fences to enter to the stadium.

Other students may have entered "unsecured" areas of the stadium to enter. All the students were warned not to return and left the area as officers secured all gates and doors. They continued to check the area throughout the night when they found the students loitering there early Thursday morning and issued the citations.

Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.