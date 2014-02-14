10 students cited after Neyland Stadium snowball fight - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

10 students cited after Neyland Stadium snowball fight

KNOXVILLE, TN (WBIR) Eight UT students were cited for trespassing after a huge, spontaneous snowball fight in Neyland Stadium Wednesday night. Two others were cited for underage drinking.

A huge crowd of students gathered on Shields-Watkins field when someone noticed the stadium was open. They were having a blast, throwing snowballs and playing in the snow, but it didn't last long.

UT Police showed up and quickly ordered the students out and locked the stadium up. A UT spokesperson said most of the students left when they were told, and they didn't get in trouble.

The Neyland fun followed another large snowball fight in Presidential Court, which is outside several UT residence halls.

