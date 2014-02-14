No bond set for Hollingsworth in court for 16-year-old murder ch - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

No bond set for Hollingsworth in court for 16-year-old murder charge

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Adolphus Hollingsworth appeared before Judge Stern Friday morning via jail camera.

His status update has been set for March 26, since he needs an attorney to represent him in the 16-year-old murder case. No bond was set in the hearing.

Hollingsworth is charged in the 16-year old murder case of his estranged wife, Vicrotia Carr Witherspoon Hollingsworth, who went missing in 1997.

Police investigators found her remains in 1999 on Billy Goat Hill in eastern Chattanooga, leaving her parents and two kids heartbroken, and without answers.

