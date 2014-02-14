Nurse helps 4-year-old make snowman in hospital room

(WBIR) A nurse at UT Medical Center made one family's difficult journey a bit easier.

Michelle Sanders said her niece and her family were in a bad wreck early Sunday morning. Her 4-year-old niece, Haleigh, has been in the pediatric intensive care unit at UT Medical Center ever since the accident. The child's father has also been in intensive care as well. Sanders said the family has a long recovery ahead.

But one nurse made the little girl's day a bit brighter. Even though Haleigh couldn't venture outdoors yesterday to play in the snow, a nurse brought snow to Haleigh's room so she could make a snowman. Sanders said Haleigh's nurse is "Best Nurse Ever," and snapped this picture of the little girl having fun with her mother.

Read the story from our news partner WBIR.

